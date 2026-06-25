Upper Deck Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Iconic ‘Space Jam’ Movie With 23XI Racing Collaboration, New Collectibles

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the legendary 1996 film Space Jam with a multi-product category celebration and multi-licensor activation. Together with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) and 23XI Racing, Upper Deck will celebrate the milestone as Bubba Wallace takes to the NASCAR Cup Series race on July 5, at Chicagoland Speedway, in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE with a custom Upper Deck Space Jam-themed design on his car. The bold design celebrates a unique crossover moment between Upper Deck’s first-in-class sports and entertainment licenses. As Upper Deck and WBDGCP bring Space Jam to the racetrack with 23XI, the collectibles leader will also introduce a new line of officially licensed prints called Curated®, trading cards commemorating the themed car available on Upper Deck’s e-Pack platform, a Space Jam 30th Anniversary trading card set, and Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia – all paying homage to the beloved movie across Upper Deck’s different brands.

“This collaboration brings together the cultural impact of Space Jam, the energy of NASCAR, and the passion of collectors in a truly unique way,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “This is a massive celebration of fandom – Space Jam is an iconic movie that spans multiple generations, and we’re excited to capture what fans love most about the film and share it across Upper Deck brands.”

“We look forward to bringing the fun and nostalgia of Space Jam to the track at Chicagoland through this unique collaboration,” said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI. “Our partnership with Upper Deck continues to result in one-of-a-kind memorabilia that expands well beyond just the racetrack, allowing 23XI to reach both current and new audiences.”

Upper Deck 2026 23XI x Space Jam Crossover

In conjunction with the race, the first of two Upper Deck 2026 23XI x Space Jam Crossover trading cards is available now on e-Pack® until July 2 at 5:59 AM PST/8:59 AM EST, showcasing the Upper Deck x 23XI x Space Jam car that will race in Chicago. The second trading card, releasing July 2 and available until July 9 at 5:59 AM PST/8:59 AM EST, features Bubba Wallace in his special Upper Deck Space Jam helmet and fire suit. Parallels and autographed cards from Wallace will also be available as chase elements for collectors.

Upper Deck Authenticated is also commemorating the Upper Deck 23XI Space Jam car with a limited-edition diecast, produced by Lionel. This first-of-its-kind exclusive UDA piece features a diecast of the Upper Deck car, set against a Space Jam background image signed by Bubba Wallace.

Upper Deck Announces ‘Curated®’ Brand

As part of the Space Jam 30th Anniversary celebration, Upper Deck is also launching Curated®, a new brand representing officially licensed prints across the company’s expansive sports and entertainment license portfolio. Each Curated® print will offer fans and collectors an accessible way to own premium moments across Upper Deck’s sports and entertainment licenses. The debut drop, which is available now, features prints from the original Space Jam film as part of Upper Deck’s Space Jam 30th Anniversary celebration.

Skybox Metal Universe Space Jam 30th Anniversary

Further expanding the anniversary collaboration, Upper Deck will release Skybox Metal Universe Space Jam 30th Anniversary later this year, bringing the movie to life through classic Metal Universe inserts, fan-favorite parallels, and rare chase cards. Collectors can find Precious Metal Gems (PMGs) featuring characters from the movie, including the Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan, in Red (numbered to 100), Blue (numbered to 50), Green (numbered to 10), and Gold 1-of-1 variations. A special short-print insert highlights Michael Jordan’s unforgettable halfcourt dunk scene from the movie, with PMG parallels also available in Red, Green, and Gold 1-of-1. Collectors can also look forward to autographed cards from key talent, including Michael Jordan and voice actors from the film, as well as the return of iconic inserts and themes such as Jambalaya, Platinum Portrait, Z-Force, Skybox Premium, and Skybox Autographics.

Upper Deck Authenticated Space Jam 30th Anniversary Collection

Upper Deck Authenticated is also celebrating Space Jam with a special 30th Anniversary memorabilia collection, all signed by Michael Jordan. Headlining the launch is a reinvented ‘The Show’ piece that debuts new 5D technology, bringing immersive depth and movement to the artwork. ‘Jam Time’ showcases a collage of imagery from the film, as well as Michael Jordan in the fan-favorite Air Jordan 11 ‘Space Jam’. In addition to prints, several pairs of signed Air Jordan shoes will also be available, including the ‘Space Jam’ Air Jordan 11, ‘Hare’ Air Jordan 7, ‘Bugs Bunny’ Air Jordan 8, and ‘Space Jam’ Air Jordan 9.

Upper Deck Hosts Space Jam 30th Anniversary Watch Party

Leading up to race weekend outside of Chicago, Upper Deck is hosting a Space Jam 30th Anniversary Watch Party at Navy Pier on July 2. Relive the iconic, fan-favorite movie as it’s shown on the big screen with the Navy Pier waterfront as the backdrop. The Upper Deck 23XI Space Jam car will be on display for fans to see in person and take pictures with. An exclusive, limited-edition Curated® Space Jam print will be given away for free to attendees. The event will also feature free personalized trading cards, free food, and other giveaways. Visit the Upper Deck website for more information about the event.

Fans should keep an eye out for the No. 23 Space Jam car when it hits the track with Bubba Wallace on July 5 at Chicagoland Speedway, and can learn more about all the Upper Deck Space Jam 30th Anniversary releases at UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com or follow us on Facebook ( /UpperDeck , /UpperDeckEnt ), Instagram ( UpperDeckSports , UpperDeckEnt ), X (formerly known as Twitter) ( UpperDeckSports , UpperDeckEnt ), and YouTube ( UDvids ).

Media Contact:

Upper Deck – Nicole Curro, nicole@carvecomms.com

Warner Bros. Discovery – Lindsay Kiesel, Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

SPACE JAM and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. 23XI expanded to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry. With a win at Kansas Speedway in May of 2022, Busch earned 23XI the team’s first-ever playoff berth. Tyler Reddick joined the team in 2023 to drive the No. 45 car. In 2024, Reddick won the Regular Season Championship and raced to a spot in the Championship 4, a first for both the team and Reddick. In 2026, Reddick made history by winning the first three Cup Series races of the season, including the Daytona 500. 23XI currently features the lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Riley Herbst in the No. 35 Toyota Camry XSE. Corey Heim currently serves as the team’s development driver and races occasionally in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.