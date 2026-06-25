Nasdaq Texas Convenes Inaugural Advisory Board to Strengthen Support for Texas Business Community

DALLAS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the official launch of its dual-listing venue, Nasdaq Texas today announced the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. Composed of prominent business leaders, policy experts, entrepreneurs and community leaders in Texas, the board will help guide the exchange’s regional approach and help shape capital formation, governance, and economic growth in Texas.

Building the Institutional Foundation for Texas' Next Chapter

The Nasdaq Texas Advisory Board is convened to help elevate Nasdaq Texas’ ability to serve its clients in Texas with the full range of Nasdaq's capabilities and to shape how capital markets in Texas continue to develop. The board functions as a forum for candid, substantive dialogue on the forces shaping the Texas economy: how companies access capital, how governance standards evolve, how policy choices affect growth, and how Texas can sustain its leadership as the competitive landscape for talent, investment, and innovation continues to shift.

Serving in an advisory capacity, members will work alongside recently appointed Nasdaq Texas President Rachel Racz and Board Chairman Ed Knight to bring perspective from across the Texas economy — from banking and energy to law, real estate, and public company operations — strengthening the exchange’s foundation as Texas continues to attract the world’s most consequential companies.

"Texas has become a global hub for entrepreneurship, industrial scale, and innovation leadership — and the momentum we are seeing at Nasdaq Texas reflects that directly. The Advisory Board we are announcing today is how we ensure this exchange continues to rise to meet the moment. Each member was selected intentionally for their leadership and deep engagement in this state, and I’m excited to work alongside them. Together, we’ll shape our approach to capital formation, governance, and the long-term growth of Texas capital markets." — Rachel Racz, President, Nasdaq Texas.

Nasdaq Texas Advisory Board Members

The Advisory Board is chaired by Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq. Ed Knight served as Nasdaq’s General Counsel from 2001 to 2019, where he championed proxy reform, corporate governance modernization, and passage of the JOBS Act. A Texas native, graduate of the University of Texas Undergraduate and Law Schools, and former General Counsel of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, he brings decades of experience in market structure, regulation, and public policy.

Members of the inaugural advisory board include:

Danny David, Managing Partner of Baker Botts, is a securities and shareholder litigation attorney advising companies, their directors and officers, and private equity on transactions and disputes, governance and activism, and strategy.



Danny David is Managing Partner of Baker Botts L.L.P., a leading global law firm with more than 750 attorneys. Danny chairs the firm’s Executive Committee, developing and implementing the strategic direction and growth of the firm. In addition to leading the firm, Danny maintains an active practice, representing companies, their directors and officers in securities class actions, fiduciary duty lawsuits, M&A litigation, and special situations. Danny serves on the executive committee of the Greater Houston Partnership and the board of visitors of the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and is a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Danny Wesson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Diamondback Energy, is a public company operator with significant experience in scaling businesses, executing capital markets strategy, and engaging with investors.



Danny Wesson is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Diamondback Energy, where he has led the company’s operations since February 2022. He joined Diamondback in 2012 and has held a range of leadership roles across operations, growing alongside the company as it scaled its development program. Danny is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He currently serves on several industry and nonprofit boards, including the API Upstream Committee and the Permian Strategic Partnership.

Jay Brown, Chief Executive Officer of David Weekley Homes, is an executive officer with extensive experience in corporate strategy, governance, and large-scale organizational growth in public and private companies.



Jay Brown leads one of the nation’s largest privately held homebuilders, known for its award-winning culture and commitment to charitable giving. He previously served as President and CEO of Crown Castle Inc. and earlier as its Chief Financial Officer. He serves on the Board of Regents for Baylor University.

Jill Lampert, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of NGP Energy Capital Management, is an experienced financial executive with deep expertise in energy investing, capital allocation, and public and private company governance.



Jill Lampert is the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of NGP, a premier energy private equity firm founded in 1988 with over $25 billion of cumulative equity commitments across natural resources and the energy transition. She serves on NGP's Executive and Investment Committees and chairs its Responsible Investment Committee, bringing deep experience in capital allocation, financial oversight, and governance in private capital. A Certified Public Accountant and graduate of The University of Texas at Austin, she is involved across the University — including the Kay Bailey Hutchison Energy Center Executive Council and the McCombs School of Business Dean's Advisory Council — and founded NGP Connects to advance women's leadership across the energy sector.

Pat Frost, Former President of Frost Bank, is a fifth-generation Texas banking leader with decades of experience supporting public and private company growth and capital access.



Pat Frost is the former President of Frost Bank, where he played a key role in growing the bank’s assets to $54 billion, alongside four decades of leadership in financial services and a deep commitment to community service, having chaired more than 40 nonprofit boards. He holds a degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the University of Texas, and currently serves as President of the San Antonio Rodeo and Chair of the Texas Cultural Trust. His civic contributions have earned him honors including induction into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame and the Alamo Heights ISD Hall of Fame.

Executive Quotes

"Texas has earned its place at the center of American capital markets — and the companies choosing this state deserve an exchange and an advisory structure that takes that seriously. I am proud to chair this board and to help Nasdaq Texas continue to build on the momentum this state has created." - Ed Knight, Chairman, Nasdaq Texas Advisory Board and Executive Vice Chairman, Nasdaq

"Texas remains the place where the future of energy is being built, and the companies leading that work want to scale here. I'm glad to help Nasdaq Texas strengthen the capital-formation infrastructure and relationships that let them grow at home." - Jill Lampert, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of NGP Energy Capital Management

“Texas is one of the strongest environments in the country for long-term growth – built on leadership, resilience, and a deep commitment to community. Having built across Texas for decades, I’ve seen how this market continues to evolve and strengths over time. I’m excited to support Nasdaq Texas and the role it will play in helping more companies grow and scale across the state.” - Jay Brown, Chief Executive Officer of David Weekley Homes

The announcement follows significant momentum for Nasdaq Texas, including most recently the dual listing of SpaceX, the largest IPO in history. As companies leading the future continue to choose Texas, Nasdaq Texas is investing in the leadership and expertise to strengthen the exchange’s ability to better service clients, unlock global investment pipelines, and enrich the business communities that call Texas home.

More information about Nasdaq Texas here: https://www.nasdaq.com/nasdaq-texas

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