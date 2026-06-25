BCI delivers 6.7% annual return in fiscal 2026

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) today announced an annual combined pension plan return of 6.7% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The combined pension plan return represents the performance of BCI’s six largest pension clients by assets under management (AUM). The return exceeded the average client actuarial return objective of 6.0%, and all pension plans remain fully funded, ranging from 100% - 124%.

Gross AUM grew to $313.7 billion, compared to $295 billion the prior year, with net AUM totalling $265.4 billion. Investment income contributed $16.6 billion to AUM growth, a resilient result in a year that began and ended with significant market turbulence.

“Fiscal 2026 was bookended by volatility, tariffs and market disruption at the start, and renewed geopolitical stress and inflation pressures at year-end. This is the kind of environment BCI is built for. Our portfolio is broadly diversified, our liquidity is carefully managed, and we were never forced to react. Market stress creates opportunity, and we chose when and where to move,” said Gordon J. Fyfe, BCI’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

SOLID PERFORMANCE ACROSS ASSET CLASSES DESPITE MARKET TURBULENCE

In a year when markets rewarded concentration and punished caution, BCI stayed true to its mandate, generating investment returns that meet clients’ risk and return objectives over time, protecting and growing the value of their funds. The result was positive performance across all asset classes except for Real Estate Equity, and record private markets deployment activity that positions clients well for the years ahead.

Global equity markets delivered strong absolute returns, though an increasingly narrow band of stocks at the top of major indices created headwinds for active managers. BCI’s diversified approach was well-suited to this environment, with Canadian Public Equity delivering 22.9%, Global Public Equity 16.0%, and Emerging Markets 28.6%. Within the Global Partnership Fund, absolute return strategies have been the largest driver of outperformance since their inception. Absolute return commitments in fiscal 2026 totalled $6.4 billion gross, with $4.9 billion deployed across co-investments and fund investments.

Elevated inflation and shifting portfolio allocations defined the fixed income landscape, leaving active managers with limited opportunities. Despite this, all actively managed pooled funds delivered strong results. The Funding Program had its strongest year yet, with three successful debt offerings bringing outstanding issuance to $10.25 billion. The January 2026 offering of $2 billion was more than 2.5 times oversubscribed, attracting orders from over 70 high-quality global investors, reflecting the program's growing credibility in international capital markets.

As competition in North American direct lending intensified, BCI’s scale and agility allowed the team to be selective and move quickly on high-quality opportunities. BCI underwrites most of its private debt investments directly, giving it greater control over quality and terms. Private Debt returned 6.1%, with the Principal Credit Fund deploying $2.7 billion net while continuing to expand into Europe and Asia-Pacific. BCI also seeded $1.8 billion to a new investment-grade private credit strategy in response to client demand for greater portfolio diversification and resilience.

Private Equity returned 8.1%. The team deployed $6.7 billion in new investments, nearly three times last year's level, and completed $1.9 billion in secondary sales. The Venture & Growth strategy delivered a return more than double the broader program, highlighted by Photonic Inc., a Vancouver-based quantum computing company, which closed its latest financing round at a $2 billion valuation, generating significant value since our initial investment.

Infrastructure & Renewable Resources returned 7.6%, deploying a record $4.7 billion in new commitments, led by the $1.9 billion acquisition of BBGI Global Infrastructure, new sustainably managed timberland investments in southern Brazil, and the team's first direct investment in the Philippines, Frontier Towers. Most recently, BCI co-founded Northview Energy, a new North American renewable energy platform anchored with 22 high-quality, utility-scale solar and onshore wind energy assets.

As QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), a wholly owned subsidiary of BCI, approached its 10-year anniversary, market conditions created headwinds for Real Estate Equity and drove record deployment opportunities for Real Estate Debt. Real Estate Equity returned -4.9%, reflecting the challenging development market, while Real Estate Debt returned 5.3% and achieved its highest transaction volume to date. For more on BCI and QuadReal, visit Quadreal.com/built-together





Return Summary for Combined Pension Plan Clients

Annualized Returns (%) Combined Pension Plan 1 Year 5 Year 10 Year 15 Year 20 Year 25 Year Portfolio 6.7 7.0 8.1 8.3 7.3 7.4 Benchmark 7.6 6.2 7.3 7.3 6.6 6.7 Average Actuarial Required Rate of Return 6.0 6.0 6.1 6.2 6.4 6.5

Public Markets 1 Year 5 Year 10 Year 15 Year 20 Year Fixed Income Short Term 2.1 4.2 2.5 2.3 2.6 Nominal Bonds 1.4 0.8 2.2 3.2 3.8 Funding Program 3.4 3.2 — — — Public Equities Canadian Public Equity 22.9 12.8 11.3 8.4 7.8 Global Public Equity 16.0 12.7 13.2 13.2 9.4 Emerging Markets Public Equity 28.6 7.4 9.1 7.3 — Private Markets Real Estate Equity Program (4.9) 1.3 — — — Private Equity Program 8.1 12.1 14.5 15.5 13.7 Infrastructure & Renewable Resources Program 7.6 8.8 8.8 9.4 9.5 Private Debt Program 6.1 8.1 — — — Real Estate Debt Program 5.3 5.2 — — —

Invested in Canada

With $116 billion invested domestically, representing 36.9% of gross AUM, Canada remains a cornerstone of BCI's portfolio. A long-standing contributor to the provincial and national economies, BCI is actively seeking to grow its Canadian presence by pursuing opportunities that meet its risk and return criteria, with particular interest in infrastructure investments, including airports, energy, and transportation, where stable, long-term assets align directly with clients' needs. During the fiscal year, BCI participated in consultations on making Canada a more attractive destination for institutional investment capital, covering infrastructure investment, asset recycling, and the mobilization of long-term capital.

For more on performance and corporate highlights, read the 2025-2026 Corporate Annual Report released today.

About BCI

BCI is one of Canada’s largest institutional investors, with C$313.7 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2026. BCI has built its legacy on performance with purpose, helping its 33 public sector and institutional clients deliver on their commitments. From securing pensions to supporting communities, it’s investing that matters.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, and with teams spanning Vancouver, New York, London, and Mumbai, BCI puts patient capital to work across public and private markets globally.

Learn more at BCI.ca or LinkedIn.

Notes

Unless otherwise stated, all figures are in Canadian dollars as at March 31, 2026. Please refer to our Annual Report for additional details, which may supplement or supersede the information provided herein.

Unless otherwise stated, the performance detailed in this release is for the Combined Pension Plan Clients, reflecting the investments of BCI's six largest pension clients: BC Hydro Pension Plan; College Pension Plan; Municipal Pension Plan; Public Service Pension Plan; Teachers' Pension Plan; and WorkSafeBC Pension Plan. Performance includes the impact of client currency hedging policies, where set.

Unless otherwise stated, returns are time-weighted rates of return (TWRR) as at March 31, 2026, net of all costs and fees. An internal rate of return methodology is used for Infrastructure & Renewable Resources, Private Equity, Real Estate Debt, and Real Estate Equity, with assets and benchmarks as at December 31, 2025. Benchmarks are presented on a TWRR basis.