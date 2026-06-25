Voltus expands senior leadership team with the addition of industry-veteran product and marketing leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, a leading provider of distributed energy solutions, today announced the hiring of Arielle Bertman as Vice President of Product and Jess Gunter as Vice President of Marketing.

This comes during a period of significant acceleration for Voltus, which earlier this month announced its industry-leading Bring Your Own CapacityTM (BYOC) partnership with Google as well as its acquisition of Brightfield AI, an agentic platform designed to expand the deployment of commercial and industrial battery energy storage systems.

Bertman brings more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector, building products at the intersection of software, hardware, and artificial intelligence. Her previous roles at SPAN.IO, Google, Amazon, PG&E, and Bain & Company give her fluency across regulated utilities, consumer offerings, enterprise software, and startups. At Voltus, she will lead the Product and Design teams, setting the vision and execution roadmap for the company's next phase of growth.

Gunter has also spent the last two decades in the energy space, including stints at PG&E, Opower, Nest, Google, and Renew Home. She brings deep product and brand marketing expertise, as well as global marketing experience spanning B2B and B2C, hardware, software and services. She’ll lead a full-stack marketing function, covering everything from growth and brand marketing to content and corporate communications.

"We are entering a pivotal chapter of expansion, and bringing Arielle and Jess on board is a massive win for our team and our customers," said Matt Plante, Voltus President. “Arielle’s vision for customer-centric product strategy paired with Jess’s experience scaling industry-leading products and brands will help us accelerate and deliver even greater value to our customers. They’re both incredibly strong practitioners and strategists as well as excellent people leaders. The two of them together are going to be a powerful engine for our next phase of growth."

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus’s commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .

Media contact

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co