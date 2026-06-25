EverPass Media and Miller’s Ale House Expand Partnership, Turning Every Screen Into a 24/7 Sports and Guest Engagement Platform

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier media and technology platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced an expanded multi-year agreement with Miller’s Ale House, a sports-themed casual dining brand. As part of the agreement, Miller’s Ale House will add NFL Sunday Ticket and ESPN+ for Business across all its restaurants, building on its existing use of EverPass Core, EverPass Engage and Peacock Sports Pass.

“Every screen in our restaurants represents an opportunity to enhance the guest experience,” said Joel Chick, CEO of Miller’s Ale House. “EverPass helps us deliver more of the premium sports our guests want while also using our screens to highlight promotions, premium offerings and marketing enrollment opportunities throughout the day.”

Miller's Ale House is the go-to destination for sports fans. The new partnership with EverPass will help to centralize programming management, streamline game scheduling and deliver a consistent experience across all locations.

Through EverPass Engage, a dynamic marketing and engagement tool, Miller’s Ale House is transforming its screens into a 24/7 sports and guest engagement platform, building custom content around major sports moments and utilizing the screens between games to support marketing enrollment and highlight in-restaurant offerings. EverPass Core gives the brand a single hub to manage its expanded streaming sports lineup, including NFL Sunday Ticket, Peacock Sports Pass, ESPN+ for Business, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Paramount+.

“Miller’s Ale House understands that the future of the sports bar experience is not just about access to the biggest games — it’s also about utilizing every screen to create value for guests and for the business,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “By combining premium sports distribution with centralized content management and guest engagement tools, Miller’s is building a model for where the category is headed.”

To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a premier media and technology platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

About Miller’s Ale House

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Miller's Ale House is a sports-themed casual dining restaurant with 100-plus locations in 10 states. Miller's Ale House serves a wide variety of entrees, burgers, salads and sandwiches, plus daily lunch and dinner specials, in a lively atmosphere that includes 60-plus TVs, large open-air patios, beckoning bars and spacious booths and tables. It is known for its large portions, great prices, warm service and sharable appetizers, including its famous buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded boneless chicken Zingers® and The Mountain Melt. Open daily for lunch, dinner and late night, Miller's also offers over 35 beers on tap and a large selection of signature cocktails and pitchers. For more information, go to www.millersalehouse.com or @MillersAleHouse on Facebook.

Contacts

EverPass Media:

Lindsay Barber

Gagnier Communications

Email: EverPass@gagnierfc.com