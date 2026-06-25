NEW YORK, NY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software pricing in the budgeting category is notoriously hard to compare, and for nonprofits the confusion has a cost. Budgyt , a budgeting and financial planning software platform, has published new guidance on nonprofit budgeting software pricing , explaining why per-user fees quietly push an affordable-looking platform past budget and how pricing by department, with unlimited users included, keeps the cost of collaborative budgeting predictable as a finance team grows.



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Why Pricing Is Hard to Compare in This Category

Most budgeting and forecasting software is priced for large enterprises, with annual costs that put it out of reach for nonprofit finance teams, and many tools that advertise a low starting price then bill per seat. For a nonprofit that wants program directors and department heads contributing directly, that per-user model turns a headline price into a much larger number.

Enterprise FP&A platforms, meanwhile, often do not publish pricing at all, quoting per-user license fees plus implementation and professional-services costs that are only clear after a sales process. The result is that two platforms with similar headline numbers can differ several times over once the whole team is in the system.



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How Budgyt Prices Nonprofits

Budgyt's nonprofit pricing starts at $399 per month and scales with the number of departments or programs that use more than ten general-ledger accounts, rather than with headcount. Unlimited users are included on every plan, so finance staff, program leads, and board members who need access all work in the same system at no additional cost.

Every nonprofit plan includes the capability a finance team uses across the organization:

Budgeting and forecasting, with unlimited scenarios and multi-year forecasting

Personnel and grant allocations, including payroll split across department, grant, or funder

Budget-versus-actual reporting and board-ready dashboards

Role-based permissions, scenario management, and a full audit trail

Security with single sign-on, plus a dedicated customer success manager and same-day support



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The Per-Seat Penalty

Budgeting works best when the people closest to the numbers participate, and per-seat pricing works directly against that. Adding ten program directors at $50 to $200 a seat can tip an “affordable” platform over $10,000 before the first forecast runs, and for enterprise FP&A tools each added seat compounds the cost further.

Because Budgyt's price is set by the shape of the organization rather than the size of the team, bringing in another program lead or a board member never changes the number on the invoice. That distinction matters most for the multi-department and grant-funded nonprofits that benefit most from broad participation, the same teams served by Budgyt's grant budgeting software and nonprofit FP&A software .



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Pricing and Procurement

For most nonprofits, Budgyt's annual cost stays under the $10,000 mark that triggers a formal RFP and committee review, so the decision can move within a normal budget cycle. A public pricing estimator lets teams model their own figure by department count before booking a demo, and procurement details are covered alongside Budgyt's budgeting software under $10K guidance.



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Independent Review Platform Recognition

Budgyt's positioning is reinforced by verified user feedback across major software review platforms (ratings as of June 2026):

G2 — 4.8 out of 5 stars across 103 reviews, with 94 percent five-star ratings and a customer-support score of 4.9, and recognition as “Easiest to Administer” in its category. ( G2 reviews )

Capterra — 4.9 out of 5 stars across 68 verified reviews, with ease of use and nonprofit fund handling cited most often. ( Capterra reviews )

TrustRadius — Top Rated recognition, with its highest-scored capabilities, financial budgeting, departmental budgeting, and management reporting, rated 9 out of 10 by reviewers. ( TrustRadius reviews )

SourceForge and Software Advice — additional verified profiles where reviewers highlight ease of use and suitability for nonprofits managing grants and restricted funding. ( SourceForge · Software Advice )

Recurring review themes, including clear visibility into department budgets, reliable roll-ups without spreadsheet errors, and strong reporting for leadership and boards, align directly with the operational challenges described above.



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How Budgyt Compares on Value

On user ratings, Budgyt's 4.8 out of 5 on G2 places it among the highest-rated platforms in the budgeting and forecasting category .

Where Budgyt differentiates is the pricing model itself. Against per-user platforms and enterprise FP&A suites that commonly start around $25,000 a year, Budgyt's per-department pricing with unlimited users gives nonprofits category-leading capability at a predictable cost that does not climb as participation grows. For finance teams comparing total cost rather than headline price, that structure is the heart of the value case.



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EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“Budgeting works best when the people closest to the numbers can participate, and charging per seat works directly against that.” said James McCoy, Founder and CEO of Budgyt. “We price by the shape of the organization, so bringing in another program lead or a board member never changes the number on the invoice. For a nonprofit, predictable cost is part of the capability.”

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KEY FACTS

Budgyt nonprofit pricing starts at $399 per month and scales by the number of departments or programs, not by the number of users.

Unlimited users are included on every plan, so adding finance staff, program leads, and board members does not change the price.

Per-user and enterprise FP&A platforms commonly start around $25,000 a year and bill per seat; Budgyt's annual cost typically stays under most procurement thresholds.

Budgyt holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2 (103 reviews) and 4.9/5 on Capterra (68 reviews), as of June 2026.

A public pricing estimator lets nonprofit finance teams model their own cost before a demo.

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RELATED RESOURCES

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ABOUT BUDGYT

Budgyt is a cloud-based budgeting and financial planning software platform that helps organizations move beyond spreadsheets through collaborative, department-level budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Built on a database rather than spreadsheets, so formulas cannot break, Budgyt supports payroll and grant allocation, restricted-fund tracking, role-based permissions, budget-versus-actual reporting, scenario planning, and board-ready reporting, with particular strength serving nonprofit finance teams. Pricing starts at $399 per month with unlimited users included. Budgyt holds strong ratings across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and SourceForge. For more information, visit budgyt.com .

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