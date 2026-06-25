Vanillasoft Names Alex Terry CEO to Lead Next Phase of AI-Driven Growth; David Hood Named Chairman of the Board

Austin, Texas and Gatineau, Quebec, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanillasoft , an innovative all-in-one sales engagement technology platform, today announced a pivotal transition in its executive leadership team. David Hood, the company’s long-standing CEO who has led the company since 2005, will transition into the role of Chairman of the Board. Accomplished technology executive Alex Terry has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

The transition comes as Vanillasoft continues to accelerate its growth and deepen its AI capabilities in partnership with its private equity backer, Tritium Partners. In his new capacity as Chairman, Hood will remain actively involved in steering Vanillasoft’s long-term strategic vision, while Terry assumes day-to-day leadership to drive the company's next phase of market expansion and AI-driven product innovation.

“Building Vanillasoft alongside our incredible team has been the journey of a lifetime,” said David Hood. “With our recent launch of advanced AI capabilities like the Caller Scorecard, Vanillasoft is uniquely positioned to redefine sales engagement. As we scale further into AI-driven innovation, Alex Terry is the perfect leader to take the helm. His deep expertise in scaling SaaS organizations and technology platforms makes him uniquely qualified to accelerate our growth.”



An Accomplished Record of SaaS and AI Leadership

Alex Terry brings more than 20 years of experience in growing technology businesses and leading high-performing teams. Over his career, he has led teams that have generated more than $1.2 billion in enterprise value on $150 million capital raised, achieving five positive exits. Prior to Vanillasoft, Terry collaborated closely with Tritium Partners as a CEO Partner, where he focused on evaluating growth-stage technology SaaS companies positioned to add value through product investment, AI deployment, and go-to-market improvements.

Terry has served as the Chief Executive Officer for several SaaS and two AI businesses, including Conversica, Suralink, and Become, Inc. Terry also holds multiple patents spanning conversational AI and internet services.

“I am thrilled to join Vanillasoft at such a transformative moment in the sales technology landscape,” said Alex Terry, newly appointed CEO. “Vanillasoft has built an exceptional platform that combines high-velocity sales workflows with intelligent, data-driven performance management. Having spent time with Tritium Partners analyzing high-potential SaaS businesses, I know firsthand how rare and valuable Vanillasoft’s market position is. I look forward to working closely with David, the Board, Tritium, and our global team to scale operations, invest in our AI product roadmap, and continue delivering massive value to our customers worldwide.”



About Vanillasoft

Vanillasoft is an all-in-one sales engagement platform that helps teams connect with more leads, faster. By combining priority lead routing, automated cadence management, and easy appointment setting, Vanillasoft’s compliant, multi-channel outreach across phone, email, and SMS gives sales and fundraising teams everything they need to engage the right contact at the right time. Used alongside your existing CRM or as a stand-alone solution, Vanillasoft can accelerate productivity, increase follow-up speed, and drive better outcomes across every stage of the sales cycle. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com .



About Tritium Partners

Founded in 2013, Tritium Partners is a private equity firm focused on technology and services companies with exceptional growth potential. With nearly $1.5 billion of committed capital raised, Tritium actively partners with talented founders and executives to strive to build market-leading companies through high-growth strategies, while maintaining capital efficiency. Tritium's approach emphasizes creating long-term value through both strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, with specialized expertise in internet marketplaces, supply chain and logistics, fintech and financial services, software, data and analytics, and tech-enabled business services companies.

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