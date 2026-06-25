Banner Capital Announces Strategic Partnership with GCM Grosvenor

SALT LAKE CITY and CHICAGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Capital (“Banner” or the “Firm”), a lower middle market private equity firm focused on commercial and essential services companies in the Intermountain West, today announced a strategic partnership with GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider.

Banner is led by Tanner Ainge and Tyler Price, who have worked together since 2021 to build the Firm and assemble a robust portfolio of Intermountain West operating companies. With offices in Utah and Arizona, Banner has developed a strong regional footprint and proprietary sourcing network across the Intermountain West, investing in founder-owned businesses generating $4 million to $15 million in EBITDA. The Firm currently manages approximately $630 million in assets for a diversified cohort of institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor is backing Banner through its Sponsor Solutions platform, marking its Elevate strategy’s fifth partnership. GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy has provided Banner with catalytic anchor capital for Banner Capital Fund II. Elevate will also provide ongoing strategic support as Banner scales its business.

Banner’s investment strategy is concentrated in companies that service the fundamental needs of American businesses and households, coupled with a regional focus in the Intermountain West. This approach is demonstrated by Fund II’s first investment, Western Pavement Services, Inc., an asphalt maintenance platform which has quickly scaled by acquiring operations throughout Arizona, Utah, and Nevada.

The Firm’s longstanding presence in the region combines deep local relationships, a proprietary network of operational executives and industry specialists, and a distinct sourcing advantage. Banner’s commitment to a partnership approach has attracted founder-owned businesses at pivotal transition points.

Banner’s emergence as a blue-chip emerging manager comes amidst a dramatic expansion of the independent sponsor market, which now encompasses more than 1,500 firms in the United States (Source: McGuireWoods LLP). Despite significant LP interest in the segment, few independent sponsors have successfully made the transition to institutional-grade fund managers. Banner’s track record, established asset base, and differentiated regional focus position it as one of a select group capable of making that leap.

“We are thrilled to welcome GCM Grosvenor and the Elevate team as partners,” said Tanner Ainge, Banner’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful that they—alongside our other LPs—see the differentiation in what we are building and are providing the capital we need to execute on a shared vision. Beyond capital, we believe our partnership with Elevate will truly take us to the next level in becoming a leader in our niche, for many years to come and several funds into the future."

“We are impressed by the discipline, integrity and focus with which Tanner and Tyler have built Banner,” said Kevin Nickelberry, Managing Director and Co-Head of GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy. “Banner exemplifies the qualities we look for in our manager partnerships: a differentiated strategy, a proven team, and a clear and executable path to building an enduring platform.”

Elizabeth Browne, Managing Director and Co-Head of GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy, added: “The Intermountain West is supported by strong economic growth, a thriving base of founder-owned businesses, and a fraction of the institutional capital and GP competition you find in other regions. Banner has proven its genuine commitment to that market is a competitive advantage — in sourcing, in relationships, and in execution. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build their business.”

About Banner Capital

Banner Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses in the Western United States. We invest in commercial and essential services companies that form the backbone of the U.S. economy, typically with $4M - $15M in EBITDA. The Firm operates from offices in Utah and Arizona, manages $630M in assets as of 12/31/2025, and takes a founder-friendly, collaborative approach to supporting growth, recapitalizations and ownership transitions. For more information, visit www.bannercap.com.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $91 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 560 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

About the Elevate Fund

The inaugural Elevate Fund completed fundraising in December 2024 with nearly $800 million in committed capital. Launched in 2023, the Elevate Fund makes catalytic seed investments in emerging private equity firms, focused on lower middle market and middle market buyout strategies across industries. GCM Grosvenor’s Elevate strategy builds on the firm’s multi-decade track record of investing in emerging managers. Approximately $21 billion of GCM Grosvenor’s $91 billion in assets under management is with emerging managers. The firm’s deep expertise and expansive network enable it to provide critical resources, strategic guidance, and operational support to firm founders, encouraging innovation, growth, and a stronger path to long-term success. The Elevate Fund’s diversified investor base includes the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS), alongside a cohort of corporate, endowment, foundation, insurance, and single- and multi-family office investors.

Media Contacts

GCM Grosvenor:

Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy (on behalf of GCM Grosvenor)

abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999