GCheck Achieves HIPAA Compliance for Healthcare Background Screening

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCheck , a modern, compliance-first hire-to-retire screening platform and FCRA-regulated consumer reporting agency (CRA), today announced it has achieved HIPAA compliance for its healthcare background screening serving hospitals, health systems, and other enterprise employers. An assessment of GCheck’s systems, procedures, and safeguards confirmed that the company is compliant with HIPAA requirements, including the administrative, physical, and technical safeguards required to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of protected health information (PHI). GCheck monitors the controls supporting its compliance across all three HIPAA Rules: the Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules.

For enterprise healthcare employers, vendor compliance is not a preference. It is a regulatory requirement. Hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, and behavioral health organizations must meet their own obligations under HIPAA, CMS Conditions of Participation, Joint Commission human-resources standards, and federal and state exclusion-screening requirements such as the OIG List of Excluded Individuals and Entities. They must also confirm that the vendors they engage meet an equivalent standard.

As a HIPAA business associate, GCheck executes Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) when necessary with its healthcare clients, formalizing its obligations for safeguarding protected health information. Its HIPAA compliance addresses that vendor-risk concern directly, letting healthcare HR, compliance, and procurement teams bring GCheck into their screening workflow without adding regulatory exposure.

Healthcare background screening is data-intensive by nature. Employment records, criminal history, professional credentials, drug test results, and identity documentation all move through the workflow. Securing that data is not a back-office detail. It is compliance.

“When an employer runs a background check through GCheck, they are trusting us with information about real people,” said Houman Akhavan, Founder and CEO of GCheck. “HIPAA compliance is how we prove we have earned that trust in the healthcare setting. Not with a brochure, but with an assessment of how we actually operate.”

Built for Enterprise Healthcare Hiring

Healthcare organizations face workforce-compliance requirements most industries do not, where credential misrepresentation, identity fraud, and incomplete screening carry patient-safety consequences, not just HR consequences. GCheck’s hire-to-retire platform supports healthcare employers across the workforce lifecycle, from background checks and biometric identity verification through continuous monitoring and ATS-integrated onboarding.

Biometric identity verification is included in all GCheck background check packages. Before any screening begins, GCheck confirms the candidate’s identity through government-backed document verification, biometric matching, and liveness detection. GCheck’s Verified Entry™ product structures this into a pre-screening workflow that delivers verified identity results before the background check record is initiated, so every screening starts from a confirmed identity rather than an assumed one.

Because a candidate’s status can change between a hire and the next review, GCheck’s continuous monitoring is built to surface a change when it happens, rather than waiting for the next recredentialing cycle.

GCheck’s HIPAA compliance strengthens the foundation the platform runs on. It gives healthcare compliance officers, procurement teams, and HR leaders the documented assurance they need to bring GCheck into an enterprise or regulated-industry vendor program. That work reflects GCheck’s Compliance for Good™ philosophy, which treats security and privacy as foundational to the screening process rather than administrative add-ons.

“Compliance is not a layer we add at the end. It is how we build,” said Pat Hartonian, Chief Compliance Officer at GCheck. “Achieving HIPAA compliance for our healthcare background screening reflects a compliance-first posture that runs through the entire platform, from how we safeguard protected health information to how we monitor our controls over time.”

GCheck’s HIPAA compliance reflects the Protective Compliance pillar of its Compliance for Good™ framework.

Learn more about GCheck's healthcare background screening here and explore the latest GCheck news and updates here .

About GCheck

GCheck is a modern, hire-to-retire screening platform dedicated to Compliance for Good™, helping organizations hire and retain with speed, accuracy, and fairness. We operate across the entire employee lifecycle, delivering background checks, identity verification, drug testing, employment and professional verifications, continuous monitoring, and compliance management through one unified platform.

Our Compliance for Good™ framework is built on three pillars: Transparent Compliance, Fair Compliance, and Protective Compliance, ensuring every screening decision upholds dignity, reduces risk, and strengthens trust. GCheck serves enterprise HR teams, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and regulated industries that need more than a fast check; they need a compliant, ethical, and audit-ready screening partner.

To learn more, visit gcheck.com .

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