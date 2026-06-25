Unilog.SC Publishes June 2026 Industry Research Report, Revealing the Network Design Flaw Behind Rising Spare Parts Costs and Customer Escalations

LYNBROOK, N.Y., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog.SC , a leading global supply chain design and execution company, today published its June 2026 Industry Research Report, Service Parts Network Design , examining why spare parts inventory and customer escalations continue to rise despite increasing investment. The report identifies network design, not inventory investment, as the critical factor in translating service commitments into customer outcomes and aftermarket performance.

According to the report, manufacturers tie up approximately 10% of annual sales in spare parts inventory. Meanwhile, customer satisfaction with after-sales support runs 10 to 15% below expectation. In many networks, nearly half of service calls are delayed because the required part is not available in the right location when needed.

“The industry has spent years focusing on inventory levels, SLAs, and cost reduction, but many organizations are still struggling to improve service outcomes,” said Eyal Yossef, VP Supply Chain Solutions at Unilog. “Our research shows that network design, not inventory investment, is what determines whether service commitments translate into customer uptime and profitability. The companies that will outperform over the next decade will be those that treat service availability as a designed outcome.”

The report highlights how many service organizations continue to measure performance using aggregate inventory and service metrics that obscure the parts and locations most critical to customer uptime. This often leads organizations to optimize for averages rather than service outcomes, creating hidden vulnerabilities that increase downtime risk, expedite costs, and pressure on aftermarket margins.

Key findings from the report include:

Rising inventory and rising customer escalations are often a result of the same network design problem.

Service parts networks should be managed as connected chains rather than traditional warehouse hierarchies.

Parts stocking decisions should be based on criticality and demand variability, not just unit cost.

Service-level agreements must be supported by differentiated stocking policies, replenishment strategies, and fulfillment models.

Organizations that focus solely on average service performance can overlook high-impact failures tied to slow-moving, mission-critical parts that drive customer dissatisfaction, contract risk, and costly escalations.



These findings reinforce Unilog.SC's approach to service supply chain design and execution, which brings together network design, inventory strategy, transportation management, and operational execution to help organizations improve service availability while controlling working capital. By aligning inventory positioning with real-world service commitments, Unilog helps customers reduce downtime risk, avoid unnecessary expedite costs, and strengthen aftermarket performance.

Unilog works with high-tech, cybersecurity, medical equipment, telecommunications, automotive, semiconductor, energy and data center companies to orchestrate and execute global supply chains that connect service promises with operational execution. Through its Logivice™ orchestration platform, Ucontrol™ real-time visibility platform, and experienced supply chain professionals, Unilog helps organizations simplify complex global operations, improve resilience, and scale with confidence.

The full June 2026 industry report is available here . To learn more about Unilog.SC, visit unilog.company .

About Unilog.SC

Unilog.SC is a global supply chain orchestration and execution company delivering end-to-end logistics and fulfillment solutions through its advanced Logivice™ control tower platform and Ucontrol™ real-time visibility and smart tracking platform. Operating across 500+ active storage locations worldwide, Unilog.SC provides real-time visibility, inventory and order management, reverse logistics, and a broad range of value-added and global trade services including kitting, relabeling, repairs, and compliance support.Recognized by Gartner® as one of the top 17 global service providers included in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), Unilog helps organizations simplify complex global operations, improve resilience, and scale with confidence.



Serving industries such as high-tech, cybersecurity, medical equipment, telecommunications, automotive, semiconductors, printing, data centers, and energy, Unilog.SC combines advanced technology with experienced supply chain professionals to transform operational complexity into business growth. Headquartered in Lynbrook, New York, Unilog.SC enables organizations worldwide to achieve greater visibility, agility, and execution across their supply chains.

Visit: unilog.company