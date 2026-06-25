Fortra Names Carahsoft Americas Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named as both Americas Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner of the Year for 2025 by Fortra, a global cybersecurity software and services provider. The award was announced at the Fortra Americas Partner Summit and recognizes Carahsoft’s ongoing commitment to expanding Fortra’s presence across the Public Sector through strategic alignment and consistent execution of sales and marketing initiatives.

“Fortra is pleased to recognize Carahsoft as the recipient of two prestigious honors, Americas Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner of the Year,” said Faraz Siraj, Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances at Fortra. “These awards underscore Carahsoft’s deep commitment to driving mutual success through Fortra’s comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio spanning both offensive and defensive security solutions. Carahsoft’s continued investment across sales, marketing and partner enablement demonstrates its dedication to strengthening our partnership and advancing mutual goals across the Public Sector.”

As Fortra’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2019, Carahsoft has provided strategic sales and marketing initiatives, significantly contributing to Fortra’s increased brand awareness, pipeline growth and revenue. Over the past year, Carahsoft’s efforts focused on driving adoption across Federal, State and Local agencies, strengthening reseller partner engagement and broadening visibility throughout the Government market.

Key initiatives included:

Executing integrated marketing campaigns, including webinars, virtual and in-person trainings and events, email outreach and digital promotions targeting Public Sector customers.

Hosting and supporting key industry events that elevated awareness of Fortra’s capabilities within the Government community.

Aligning Fortra solutions with evolving cybersecurity priorities and mandates, including CMMC, while supporting agency initiatives around Zero Trust, secure data transfer and threat intelligence.

Maintaining strong coordination across sales, marketing and vendor teams through consistent reporting, forecasting and pipeline management to support efficient campaign and deal execution.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Fortra as both Americas Partner of the Year and Public Sector Partner of the Year,” said Alec Wyhs, Sales Director leading the Fortra Team at Carahsoft. “These awards reflect the dedication of our sales and marketing teams, along with our reseller partners, in delivering Fortra’s advanced cybersecurity solutions to the Public Sector. Together, Carahsoft and Fortra empower agencies with critical data protection and data classification capabilities that strengthen cybersecurity and support mission success.”

Fortra’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6280 or Fortra@carahsoft.com. Explore Fortra’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

About Fortra

Fortra delivers AI-amplified cybersecurity solutions that help organizations use and protect data with confidence. Powered by purpose-built AI, highly unique data sources and intelligence, and modular delivery, Fortra enables organizations to reduce AI risk, identify threats faster, and strengthen their cyber posture. Learn more about the market’s most comprehensive cybersecurity platform at fortra.com.



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Media Contacts

Jessica Ryan, Sr. Manager, PR

Fortra

PR@fortra.com



Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com