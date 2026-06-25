AIFA Provides Update on HyalRoute Acquisition: Initiated Acquisition Arrangements for Remaining Shares and Recently Reached Preliminary Acquisition Intent Covering Nearly 10% of Additional Shares, with a Target of Acquiring 67% to 90% of Total HyalRoute Shares

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) (the “Company” or “AIFA”) today provided a further update regarding its acquisition transaction involving HyalRoute Communication Group Limited (“HyalRoute” or the “HyalRoute Group”).

The Company announced that AIFA has entered into multiple share purchase agreements with certain existing shareholders of HyalRoute. Based on the number of shares covered by the agreements already signed, such transactions represent, in the aggregate, approximately 57.67% of HyalRoute’s issued share capital. The Company believes that, based on the signed agreements and the existing transaction arrangements, AIFA has established a solid foundation for acquiring a controlling interest in HyalRoute and has created an important basis for further increasing its ownership stake, advancing overall capital markets initiatives, and implementing its future management and operating plans.

I. Signed Transactions Cover Approximately 57.67% of HyalRoute Issued Shares, Establishing a Foundation for Further Control Integration

The Company stated that, in connection with its strategic acquisition of HyalRoute Group, AIFA has previously entered into multiple share purchase agreements with certain existing shareholders. Based on the Company’s current calculations, the shares covered by the executed agreements represent approximately 57.67% of HyalRoute’s total issued share capital.

The Company believes that these signed transactions mark substantive progress in AIFA’s strategic acquisition of HyalRoute and, at the equity level, establish a foundation for further advancing control integration. The Company will continue to proceed in a lawful and compliant manner with respect to the relevant closing conditions, approval procedures, and subsequent integration arrangements, and will timely fulfill its disclosure obligations based on further developments.

II. AIFA Has Initiated Acquisition Arrangements for the Shares Held by Remaining Shareholders and Recently Reached Preliminary Acquisition Intent Covering Nearly 10% of HyalRoute’s Shares With Multiple Shareholders, Including NewQuest Asia Investments III Limited

The Company further announced that, in order to further increase its ownership stake in HyalRoute and to support its broader capital markets objectives and future management and operating plans, AIFA has formally initiated acquisition arrangements for all shares held by HyalRoute’s remaining shareholders.

The Company stated that it has engaged two investment banks, Pacific Capital and Bethune Capital Limited, to contact a number of HyalRoute shareholders and to begin negotiations regarding share purchase agreements. Recently, AIFA reached preliminary acquisition intent with multiple shareholders, including NewQuest Asia Investments III Limited, which holds approximately 1.24% of HyalRoute’s shares, covering in the aggregate approximately 10% of HyalRoute’s shares. The transaction terms are generally consistent with those of the previously signed transaction agreements covering approximately 57.67% of HyalRoute’s shares.

AIFA will continue to maintain active and constructive communication with relevant shareholders and to steadily advance subsequent share acquisition arrangements on a lawful and compliant basis and with full respect for shareholder rights.

III. Overall Objective of the Current Phase of Share Acquisitions: Increase Ownership to 67%–90%

According to the Company’s current plan, the overall objective of this phase of share acquisitions is, on the basis of the transactions already signed, to further acquire part or all of the remaining shares of HyalRoute and to seek to increase AIFA’s ownership interest in HyalRoute to a range of 67% to 90%. At present, approximately 39% of HyalRoute’s shares remain held by 21 shareholders, and AIFA intends to steadily advance the signing of a new batch of transaction agreements.

The Company believes that increasing its controlling ownership stake will help further strengthen AIFA’s ability to fully consolidate HyalRoute’s financial results, enhance its strategic integration capabilities, and increase flexibility for future capital markets transactions, while also providing stronger support for the parties’ coordinated development in fiber-optic communications infrastructure, resource sharing, cross-border optical network resources, digital infrastructure platforms, and related application ecosystems.

IV. Second-Phase Objective: To Increase Ownership to More Than 90% When Conditions Are Mature

The Company also stated that, subject to favorable conditions, the smooth advancement of the relevant negotiations, and compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and regulatory requirements, AIFA is actively working to increase its ownership interest in HyalRoute to more than 90%, and has already received positive responses from certain remaining shareholders.

The Company believes that, if its ownership interest were to exceed 90% in the future, this would help create more robust legal and structural conditions for subsequent overall operations and provide a greater degree of certainty for future management integration, capital markets arrangements, business synergies, and long-term strategic implementation.

V. Strategic Significance: Accelerating the Implementation of AIFA’s Established Positioning in Optical Communications and AI Infrastructure

The Company reiterated that the HyalRoute acquisition is an important component of AIFA’s broader strategic transformation. By continuing to advance the equity integration of HyalRoute, the Company will further strengthen its strategic positioning in cross-border fiber-optic networks, submarine cable resources, regional optical communications infrastructure, and digital infrastructure platforms.

The Company believes that, as the relevant transactions continue to advance and integration is gradually completed, AIFA is expected to further solidify the foundation of its dual-engine strategy centered on an “AI infrastructure network” and an “AI application services matrix,” thereby opening a broader path for the Company’s long-term value creation.

At the same time, under the leadership of the newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AIFA is also advancing merger, acquisition, and restructuring initiatives relating to its AI application services matrix and AI education segment, which are expected to be completed in the near term and will then be submitted for approval by the Company’s stockholders.

About All In FutureTech Alliance

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA), formerly known as Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc, is a growth-oriented company undergoing a strategic transformation from a global experiential entertainment business into an AI-focused digital infrastructure platform. The Company is pursuing opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, silicon photonics-enabled compute, cross-border fiber-optical network transmission, digital infrastructure services, and technology-enabled growth initiatives. Through its proposed AIFA strategic platform, AIFA aims to build an integrated ecosystem combining AI compute capacity, fiber-optic network infrastructure, AI education and AI applications to support long-term value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions provided under federal securities laws, including under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy; the outcome of the Nasdaq hearings; market conditions; regulatory changes; operational challenges; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 22, 2026, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company’s expectations in any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the Company’s expectation with respect to the effect of the Reverse Stock Split. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@alliedgaming.gg