MISTRAS Group Expands Houston, Texas In-House Lab Capabilities to Support Growing Demand in Aerospace & Defense Markets

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG), a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, today announced expanded capabilities at its Houston, Texas in-house laboratory, adding new equipment and services designed to help customers in the aerospace & defense industries maintain production schedules and meet demanding quality requirements.

MISTRAS’ Houston in-house laboratory has invested in its aerospace manufacturing support capabilities and is fully equipped to provide rapid, turnkey solutions for manufacturing, inspection, repair, and rework requirements. The facility now offers aerospace casting weld repair and rework supported by procedures and personnel qualified to AWS D17.1 requirements, along with precision grinding, cutting, metal finishing, and component restoration services. Additional investments include dedicated immersion ultrasonic inspection tanks for forgings, advanced 1-3” and 3-5” rotary ultrasonic inspection systems (TacTic) for bar, billet, and forging examinations, fluorescent penetrant inspection (FPI), ultrasonic cleaning and DI water processing, and advanced digital radiography utilizing a 320kV X-ray system.

The new solutions complement the lab’s established inspection and testing services, including film and computed radiography, 6-MeV linear accelerators, magnetic particle testing, alloy PMI, hardness testing, and more, with 25-ton crane capacity. Providing services for castings, forgings, composites, weld quality, additive manufacturing components, and machined products, the Houston in-house lab maintains ISO 9001 certification, extensive Prime certifications, and ITAR compliance. The lab is also expected to achieve NADCAP accreditation in quality management systems, welding, radiographic testing, penetrant testing, and ultrasonic testing in late 2026.

“These new capabilities significantly expand the range of components and customer needs we can support directly from one location,” said Cliff Schaffer, Senior Vice President of In-Lab Services at MISTRAS. “From manufacturing support and defect characterization to weld repair, nondestructive testing, and final certification, our goal is to streamline production for our customers with a more complete, efficient, and quality-driven lab experience under one roof.”

“Targeted capital investment in our in-lab business is a core part of how we are positioning MISTRAS for long-term growth in Aerospace & Defense,” said Natalia Shuman, President and CEO of MISTRAS Group. “These investments are a clear example of that strategy in action, designed to improve throughput, expand service depth, and support long-term earnings power.”

Learn more about MISTRAS Group’s in-lab testing and inspection capabilities at https://www.mistrasgroup.com/in-lab-services/.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and laboratory testing solutions, serving critical strategic markets including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, industrials, power generation & transmission, infrastructure, engineering and research. The Company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Contact:

Theresa Feraren

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

marcom@mistrasgroup.com