Debt Collector Complaints Hit Record 387,400 as 77 Million Americans Face Collections; Relief Introduces New Tools to Help Consumers Take Action

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relief, the consumer app that helps people manage debt collections and take action directly with creditors, today introduced new features designed to help consumers manage collection activity, reduce unwanted collector contact, better understand available options, and explore legal support pathways through independent attorneys for certain matters.

The update comes as debt collection complaints continue to rise across the United States.

According to data published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Americans submitted approximately 387,400 debt collection complaints in 2025, nearly double the prior year and the highest annual total reported to date. Among communication-related complaints, repeated calls and continued contact after consumers requested limits remained common themes.

Collections continue to affect millions of Americans. According to the Urban Institute, an estimated 77 million Americans, or roughly 35% of adults with a credit file, currently have debt in collections.

“For many people, collections become overwhelming long before repayment becomes realistic,” said Jason Saltzman, CEO and Co-Founder of Relief.

“People often do not realize they may already have protections available to them. These updates are focused on making those protections easier to understand and easier to act on.”

Relief’s latest updates introduce expanded tools designed to help consumers manage collections from one place.

Consumer Communication Tools

Send Cease & Desist letters to request limits on collector communication

Track communication activity and maintain records in one place

Collector Monitoring & Support

Monitor collector activity and surface patterns that may warrant further review

Access educational tools and guidance through the AI Debt Advisor

Explore legal support options through independent attorneys for certain matters



Account Resolution Tools

Identify eligible accounts directly within the platform

Submit debt reduction requests directly to creditors

Track requests and account activity in one dashboard



Where appropriate, Relief may help connect members with independent attorneys to review collection-related concerns and available response options. In some situations, consumers may have legal rights that include monetary recovery if a collector is found to have violated applicable consumer protection laws. Relief’s monitoring tools are designed to help members identify, organize, and document activity that may warrant further review.

“For most people, the challenge is not whether protections exist. It is understanding when they apply and what to do next,” said Ram Berrouet, COO and Co-Founder of Relief.

“We wanted to build tools that help consumers take action and make collections easier to navigate without needing to figure everything out on their own,” said Bryan Okeke, CTO and Co-Founder of Relief.

Notes and Sources

Figures cited are based on publicly available reports. Complaint totals reflect submissions to the CFPB and are not determinations of wrongdoing or legal violations.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — Consumer Response Annual Report (published March 2026)

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — FDCPA Annual Report

Urban Institute — Debt in America (updated November 2025)

About Relief

Relief is a technology platform built for consumers navigating past-due debt. The company combines debt management tools, AI-powered guidance, creditor communication, consumer-rights protections, and legal support resources into a single experience designed to help Americans regain control of their financial lives. For more information, visit relief.app

Media Contact

Samantha Intagliata

Marketing Director, Relief

marketing@relief.app

Legal Disclaimer

Relief is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Legal services, where available, are provided by independent attorneys. Any attorney-client relationship exists solely between the member and the independent attorney for a specific matter. Results vary and are not guaranteed.

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