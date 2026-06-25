Relief Is Building a New Category for the Forgotten Consumer

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relief was built around a problem that millions of Americans experience but few companies are designed to solve: what happens after someone falls behind.

For decades, consumers who fell behind on their bills were left to navigate a fragmented ecosystem of collection agencies, lawsuits, debt settlement companies, credit counseling organizations, and endless phone calls. Millions of Americans found themselves navigating systems that were fragmented, expensive, and difficult to understand. And once someone falls behind, many financial products stop being designed with their reality in mind. Many become financially invisible.

Relief was built for those people.

Today, hundreds of thousands of consumers have used Relief to understand, organize, and take action on billions of dollars in debt through a platform built for people who have already fallen behind and are looking for a path forward.

Five Years in the Making

Getting here wasn't fast, and it wasn't simple. Building Relief required navigating one of the most complex regulatory and operational landscapes in financial services — compliance frameworks, creditor relationships, collection systems, legal infrastructure, banking integrations, and deeply entrenched consumer behavior challenges, all at once.

The company spent years building the relationships and operational infrastructure this category demands. Creditors had to be engaged. Legal partners had to be built. Compliance had to be embedded into every layer of the product. Banking infrastructure had to be constructed from the ground up.

That work became the foundation for the platform Relief offers today.

A Platform Built Around the Whole Problem

Relief built a technology platform designed for consumers navigating a stage of financial life that many traditional financial products were never designed to support, often simply because life happened.

Medical emergencies. Divorce. Job loss. Inflation. Family crises. Most consumers don't wake up one morning and decide to fall behind. They get squeezed.

Relief's platform combines debt management tools, creditor communication, settlement technology, consumer-rights protections, legal support resources, educational tools, and AI-powered guidance into a single, unified experience — with one goal: helping consumers regain control.

More Than AI

Artificial intelligence has become a popular answer to nearly every problem. But the founders of Relief believe technology alone is not enough.

"AI helps scale the solution," said Relief founder Jason Saltzman. "But hustle built the foundation. Relationships built the foundation. Trust built the foundation. There was no shortcut."

Before introducing AI-powered experiences the company spent years cultivating relationships with creditors, debt buyers, legal partners, compliance teams, and servicing providers. The result is a platform that does more than automate debt management — it helps consumers understand their options, protect their rights, and take meaningful action.

Restoring Dignity

Perhaps the most important thing Relief provides is not technology. It is the feeling that there may still be options.

The company regularly hears from consumers who had stopped answering their phones, stopped opening their mail, and stopped believing they had options. Many arrive feeling ashamed, isolated, and overwhelmed. One consumer used Relief to organize and address financial issues that had become a barrier to helping his daughter secure financing for college. Others have used the platform to better understand settlement opportunities, respond to collection activity, and regain confidence in their financial futures.

These stories are not uncommon. They are the reason Relief exists.

Looking Ahead

Relief continues to expand its platform, adding new features designed to increase consumer value and help more Americans navigate the increasingly complex world of debt and collections. The company's mission remains unchanged: to build a safe place for people who have fallen behind, to provide tools instead of judgment, and to create clarity instead of confusion.

Because falling behind should not define someone’s future.

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About Relief

Relief is a technology platform built for consumers navigating past-due debt. The company combines debt management tools, AI-powered guidance, creditor communication, consumer-rights protections, and legal support resources into a single experience designed to help Americans regain control of their financial lives. For more information, visit relief.app.

Media Contact

Samantha Intagliata

Marketing Director, Relief

marketing@relief.app

Legal Disclaimer

Relief is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Legal services, where available, are provided by independent attorneys. Any attorney-client relationship exists solely between the member and the independent attorney for a specific matter. Availability varies by matter and jurisdiction. Results vary and are not guaranteed.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7800b146-2035-4e78-bd07-a71a3bc96759