Aeroflow Health Acquires Canopie to Close the Maternal Care Gap for Millions of New Mothers

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ongoing development of its comprehensive maternal health platform, Aeroflow Health , a technology-enabled healthcare company serving millions of patients annually through its network of medical products and services, has acquired Canopie, Inc. , a digital health company redefining support for new mothers through scalable, evidence-based preventative care.

Aeroflow already seamlessly connects moms with lactation supplies, feeding support, and perinatal education through its flagship business, Aeroflow Breastpumps . Canopie delivers virtual preventative care programs for expecting and new moms, with a focus on mental health and physical wellness. Combined, Aeroflow and Canopie offer expecting and new mothers a full suite of supplies, services, clinical support, and resources that address social determinants of health, helping overcome the barriers that make getting care challenging and at times impossible to access.

This acquisition is the natural next step in a partnership that goes back to 2022, when Aeroflow first invested in Canopie after a successful collaboration demonstrating the potential of integrating mental health and lactation support.

“Supporting mothers through every stage of pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond has always been our vision, not just through products, but through education, clinical services, and personalized care,” said Jennifer Jordan, EVP of Aeroflow Breastpumps. “The addition of Canopie is a natural extension of that vision, strengthening our ability to address one of the most critical and underserved aspects of maternal health: mental wellness. Together, we're creating a more connected, comprehensive care experience that meets mothers where they are and supports them throughout their entire journey."



Expecting and new mothers touch the healthcare system more than almost any other patient population, yet access to timely, comprehensive care remains deeply unequal.

Over one third of U.S. counties are considered maternity care deserts, and more than 5.5 million women live in counties with no or limited access to maternity care services

Lactation consultants and doulas are scarce, especially in rural and underserved communities

Mothers facing geographic, financial, and systemic barriers are consistently the least likely to receive timely maternal care

Specialized perinatal support remains particularly out of reach for new mothers who need it most, as nearly 60% of women with perinatal mental health conditions never receive a diagnosis

A national study of over 2 million patient records found that maternal mental health conditions increase the risk of preterm birth by 50%



Research shows virtual prenatal care achieves clinical outcomes comparable to in-person care, while removing the transportation, childcare, and provider shortage barriers that leave millions of women without timely care. Coupled with 24/7 asynchronous support, accessible delivery, essential supplies, and community with other mothers, virtual care has the potential to transform maternal health outcomes at scale.

“Aeroflow has been successful because we put patients first, and cultivated a culture of profit with purpose. This acquisition will help close the maternal care gap at scale,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “With Canopie, we can now bring even more comprehensive maternal care to the 1.7 million expecting and new mothers who come to Aeroflow every year.”

"From the beginning, my goal with Canopie was to bring accessible, evidence-based care to every new mother, regardless of where she lives or what she could pay for. Aeroflow has the scale and mission alignment to make this vision possible. I couldn't ask for a better partner to carry this forward with,” added Anne Wanlund, Founder and CEO of Canopie.

Beyond its direct-to-consumer channels, the combined company will continue to grow relationships with health plans and government agencies, by offering a delivery model anchored in measurable, demonstrable improvements in maternal health outcomes and the cost-savings that follow.

About Aeroflow Health Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Diabetes , Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology . Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For more information, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About Canopie Canopie is a digital health company delivering evidence-based, preventative maternal care to expecting and new mothers nationwide. Canopie consistently has highest engagement among underserved mothers and demonstrates clinical effectiveness across populations, with approximately 70% of mothers with identified need showing significant improvement after engaging with their core program. Canopie serves health plans and government partners across the U.S., with a focus on reaching underserved mothers with accessible, compassionate care.