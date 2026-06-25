Walmart Summer Deals Event Features Cate & Chloe Gift Ideas for Women Under $20

Phoenix, ARIZONA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer jewelry gift ideas for women under $20 will include a markdown from Cate & Chloe this year. The brand has announced that its Corina 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Hoop Earrings will be available for $16.99 during the Walmart Summer Deals Event, down from an $93 MSRP.

Cate & Chloe Corina 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Hoop Earrings

The sale runs June 22 through June 28 on Walmart.com, as part of Walmart’s annual Summer Deals Event. Walmart has said the event will include thousands of offers across top brands and categories, including fashion and accessories. The event opens online at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 22 and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 28, with no Walmart+ membership required to shop.

The Corina hoops feature 20mm 18k white gold-plated hoops set with Swarovski crystals, designed as a gift-ready option for occasions including weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays. Statement and crystal-accented hoops are among the leading jewelry trends identified for summer 2026, with stylists noting that bold, lightweight earrings have become a go-to way to elevate warm-weather outfits without adding extra layers.

The Corina markdown reflects a broader push toward accessible gift ideas for women under $20 this season, as shoppers look for meaningful but budget-friendly options ahead of summer celebrations and milestones.

“A great gift does not need to come with a high price tag,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “The Corina hoops were designed to feel special for any occasion, whether it is a birthday, an anniversary, or just because. Bringing them to the Walmart Summer Deals Event at under $20 makes that kind of gift accessible to more people.”

The Cate & Chloe Corina 18k White Gold Plated Crystal Hoop Earrings are available on Walmart.com at https://walmart.com/ip/560069962 from June 22 through June 28 as part of the Walmart Summer Deals Event. The offer is available while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

(602) 641-9599

https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040