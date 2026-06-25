USO Invites Americans to Join “United We Toast” in Honor of Those Serving This July 4

Arlington, VA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is inviting Americans to raise a glass this July 4 to the members of our military whose service carries our country forward. United We Toast is a nationwide show of support that connects Americans with service members serving around the world.

“As Americans gather to celebrate Independence Day and our nation’s 250th anniversary, we are asking them to raise a toast in honor of those who serve,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington, CEO of the USO. “We want service members and their families to know that America stands with them and is grateful for their sacrifices.”

The USO is proud to launch the initiative alongside founding United We Toast partners Coca-Cola, Wawa Foundation, and Jack Daniel’s.

“Supporting the communities we serve—including military and veteran communities—is central to who we are at Coca-Cola,” said Alba Baylin, Vice President of Community and Social Impact at The Coca‑Cola Company, North America. “As we mark 85 years of partnership, we’re proud to partner with the USO on United We Toast to help bring Americans together in recognition and gratitude for the service members who make celebrations like this possible.”

USO Centers around the world, along with supporters and partners across the country, will participate in United We Toast. The campaign recognizes the service members whose dedication makes celebrations like Independence Day and America’s 250th anniversary possible, while reminding them that their sacrifices are seen and appreciated.

“We are thrilled to toast our service members and USO every day, especially on July 4th as our nation celebrates 250 years!” said Liz Simeone, President, The Wawa Foundation. “We look forward to raising a cup filled with gratitude to our everyday heroes for everything they do to serve our communities.”

In addition to raising a glass, Americans can send a personal message of gratitude directly to service members. Visit USO.org/a250 to submit a custom note that will be displayed on screens in USO Centers and on installations around the world.

“Jack Daniel’s has a proud history of honoring the brave men and women who serve our country," said Arty Masterson, Jack Daniel's Brand Director. "We are thrilled to partner with the USO for United We Toast and invite our friends across America to join us in raising a glass to our service members and their families as we celebrate this historic 250th anniversary.”

From raising a glass to sharing a personal message, the USO and its partners hope United We Toast gives Americans an opportunity to connect with and support those who serve.

ABOUT THE USO: The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.