Soniat Realty Celebrates 50 Years of Service in the New Orleans Market

NEW ORLEANS, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soniat Realty. Since 1976, the trusted New Orleans real estate and property management company has served homeowners, condominium associations, property owners, tenants, sellers and buyers across the greater New Orleans area.

Founded by the Soniat family, Godfred, Laura Mae and son Bill, Soniat Realty has grown from a family-founded real estate office into a long-standing community partner known for professional property sales and rental property and condominium association condominium association management. Today, the company manages more than 1,000 residential rental units and more than 30 condominium associations across the greater New Orleans area.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Soniat Realty, we are proud to serve the incredibly diverse communities of New Orleans,” said David Johnston, president of Soniat Realty. “Every neighborhood, every property and every person we work with tells a different story, and that’s what makes our work so meaningful. We are grateful for the trust placed in us over the past five decades, and we remain committed to serving all people with integrity, professionalism and heart for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Soniat Realty’s 50-year history reflects the evolution and resilience of New Orleans’ property management industry, from early handwritten accounting processes to today’s modern management systems. Originally located at 316 Baronne St. in New Orleans’ Central Business District, the company later moved to Mid-City, where its central location helped the team remain closely connected to the neighborhoods and properties it served.

Over the years, Soniat Realty has continued to adapt to the changing needs of property owners, residents and associations. Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the company’s Canal Street office flooded, but the team quickly opened a temporary office to maintain operations and support managed properties during the city’s recovery. The company later renovated and returned to its Canal Street office, continuing its commitment to clients and communities across greater New Orleans.

“When I started Soniat Realty 50 years ago, my vision was simple: build a company rooted in trust, service, high ethical standards and a deep respect for the people and communities of New Orleans,” said Bill Soniat, founder of Soniat Realty. “Over the decades, we’ve seen and been part of the many changes and challenges that come from our industry. What I’m most proud of is the relationships we’ve built and the generations of families and clients who have trusted us with their homes and investments. This milestone belongs to our team, our clients and the city that shaped us. New Orleans has always been at the heart of who we are, and it always will be.”

The company’s longevity is also reflected in its team, including Lashay Turner, tenant relations and property marketing, who has been with Soniat Realty for more than 20 years, and Rae Cames, accounting supervisor, who has served the company for more than 30 years.

As Soniat Realty marks its 50th anniversary, the company remains focused on continuing its tradition of professional management, ethical service, and meaningful relationships with the communities it serves.

###

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939