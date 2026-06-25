TransPerfect Legal Receives Band 1 Rankings and New Individual Distinctions in Chambers and Partners 2026 Guide

Key Takeaways

TransPerfect Legal retained Band 1 rankings in the Chambers Litigation Support 2026 guide for the United Kingdom, Asia-Pacific, and Canada.

The United States ranking improved from Band 3 to Band 2.

Three TransPerfect Legal professionals received individual rankings for the first time.





NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced rankings in multiple jurisdictions in the Chambers Litigation Support 2026 guide.

TransPerfect Legal received the following rankings:

Band 1 – Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider)

– Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider) Band 1 – Canada (eDiscovery Provider)

– Canada (eDiscovery Provider) Band 1 – United Kingdom (eDiscovery Provider)

– United Kingdom (eDiscovery Provider) Band 2 – Latin America (eDiscovery Provider)

– Latin America (eDiscovery Provider) Band 2 – United States (eDiscovery Provider)





The following professionals received individual rankings:



Band 1 – Tom Balmer, Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider)

– Tom Balmer, Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider) Band 1 – David Dunn, Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider)

– David Dunn, Asia-Pacific (eDiscovery Provider) Band 2 – Daniel Meyers, Canada (eDiscovery Provider)





This year’s results include Band 1 rankings retained across three jurisdictions, an improved US ranking, and the first individual rankings awarded to TransPerfect Legal professionals—reflecting the continued growth of TransPerfect Legal’s global team.

Chambers and Partners conducts one of the industry's most thorough evaluations, drawing on analysts working across 200 jurisdictions worldwide. Rankings are based on a year-round process that includes client interviews, peer feedback, and independent market research, with analysts weighing factors such as technical expertise, client service, commercial judgment, and track record across the global litigation support sector.

According to client feedback gathered by Chambers, "TransPerfect is essentially a one-stop shop for eDiscovery needs. Their global presence allows for efficient data collection in transnational litigations and investigations, and they can scale up significantly according to client needs. But what truly sets them apart is the responsiveness and personal service. They understand the service lawyers must provide to clients and in turn, provide the same to their law firm customers."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “These rankings are a reflection of the extraordinary diligence that our teams pour into client engagements day in and day out. We’re especially proud to see our individual professionals also recognized this year as leaders in the field.”

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 150 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com