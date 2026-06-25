The Aesthetics Giants Just Confirmed “Ozempic Face” Is Real — and a Newly Public Regenerative Player Wants to Compete for It

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

With Galderma now presenting clinical data on treating medication-driven facial volume loss, the GLP-1 aesthetics category has gone mainstream — and Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) is positioning its regenerative CXU™ platform to compete for it.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotech Insider — In emerging medical markets, the most telling signal is not the small company making the bold claim — it is the giant quietly proving the claim is real. That is exactly what has happened in aesthetics. Galderma, the pure-play dermatology leader behind Sculptra and Restylane, has been presenting interim clinical data demonstrating that its injectable portfolio can address the facial volume loss tied to medication-driven weight loss, and devoted part of its scientific program at the 2026 Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress to the needs of weight-loss patients. When a company of Galderma’s scale builds a clinical and marketing program around “Ozempic face,” the category has stopped being a social-media curiosity and become a defined, fundable market.

Key Takeaways

Aesthetics leader Galderma presented interim clinical data showing its injectable portfolio (Sculptra, Restylane) addressing the facial volume loss associated with medication-driven weight loss — formal validation of the “Ozempic face” category.

showing its injectable portfolio (Sculptra, Restylane) addressing the facial volume loss associated with medication-driven weight loss — formal validation of the “Ozempic face” category. The GLP-1 weight-loss boom has created a new aesthetics patient population : U.S. plastic surgeons saw 837,000+ GLP-1 patients in 2024, and demand for facial restoration is climbing fast.

: U.S. plastic surgeons saw 837,000+ GLP-1 patients in 2024, and demand for facial restoration is climbing fast. Conexeu Sciences (Nasdaq: CNXU), which began trading in May 2026, is advancing CXU ™ — a thermosensitive collagen scaffold designed to regenerate tissue rather than just fill it — toward a targeted early-2027 FDA 510(k) submission .

— a thermosensitive collagen scaffold designed to regenerate tissue rather than just fill it — toward a targeted . Conexeu is preclinical and pre-revenue; the opportunity is real but unproven, and sits alongside established names like Galderma (SIX: GALD) (OTCQB: GALDY), InMode (Nasdaq: INMD), Establishment Labs (Nasdaq: ESTA), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

When the Incumbents Validate the Category

That validation is the backdrop for Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU), a regenerative-tissue company that began trading on Nasdaq in May 2026 and is building toward the same opportunity from a different technological angle. The thesis is simple: the GLP-1 drugs that triggered a global weight-loss revolution also created a brand-new aesthetic problem, and the market for solving it is expanding in real time. Conexeu’s bet is that the winning answer will not be more filler — it will be regeneration.

The “Ozempic Face” Problem, by the Numbers

Rapid weight loss from GLP-1 therapies like semaglutide and tirzepatide strips fat from the face, leaving hollowed cheeks, temples, and under-eye areas alongside skin laxity — a constellation the public has nicknamed “Ozempic face.” The scale is significant: the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported its members saw more than 837,000 GLP-1 patients in 2024, and consumer-research platforms have logged explosive growth in weight-loss-related aesthetic interest. McKinsey has described GLP-1s as a category-expansion signal for medical aesthetics, bringing in patients who were never previously reached by traditional aesthetic marketing.

Crucially, emerging research suggests the facial effect may not be purely about lost fat. Studies have identified GLP-1 receptors on the skin’s own structural stem cells, raising the possibility that the drugs may also dampen the body’s production of collagen and elastin. The evidence is still early and drawn largely from lab models, but it points toward a need that simple volume replacement may not fully solve — and toward treatments designed to restore the skin’s underlying structure. That is precisely the lane Conexeu is targeting.

Conexeu’s Approach: Regenerate, Don’t Just Fill

Conexeu’s platform, CXU™, is a patented bioregenerative extracellular matrix (ECM) scaffold. Its lead candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is a thermosensitive collagen-based material that stays fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition into a stable gel inside the body, at body temperature, within roughly ten minutes. In preclinical studies, the company reports the scaffold has shown organized scaffold formation, a favorable low-inflammatory profile, and support for cell migration and new tissue formation — the building blocks of regeneration rather than inert filling.

The strategic design is “one formula, one device, built to scale across multiple addressable markets.” While Conexeu’s platform has potential applications spanning several fields, its aesthetics opportunity is anchored in exactly the problem Galderma’s data has now legitimized: restoring facial structure for a fast-growing population of weight-loss patients. The company has even published its own clinical-education material arguing that the GLP-1 era demands a regenerative — not merely volumizing — aesthetic playbook. Management frames the philosophy as a shift “from substitution to restoration.”

The near-term catalyst is regulatory: Conexeu is advancing CXU™ toward a targeted FDA 510(k) submission in early 2027. That is a milestone, not a guarantee — and it frames the central question for investors watching the name.

Where Conexeu Sits in the Aesthetics Landscape

Conexeu is an early-stage entrant in a market full of established, well-capitalized players. Four help frame the spectrum — though each carries its own risk profile and none is a proxy for CNXU. Galderma (SIX: GALD) (OTCQB: GALDY) is the category validator: the pure-play dermatology leader reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of roughly US$1.47 billion, up more than 25% at constant currency, with its injectable-aesthetics franchise growing double digits and Sculptra explicitly positioned in “regenerative aesthetics.” Its clinical work on medication-driven weight-loss patients is the strongest signal that Conexeu’s target market is real.

Establishment Labs (Nasdaq: ESTA) is a useful growth comparison among newer aesthetics names: the breast aesthetics and reconstruction company reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of about US$59.9 million, up roughly 45% year-over-year, with raised full-year guidance and a third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA — a reminder that differentiated aesthetics franchises can scale revenue quickly once their platforms gain traction. InMode (Nasdaq: INMD) represents the device side of the same demand: the energy-based aesthetics company reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of about US$82 million and over US$537 million in cash, and management has cited GLP-1 weight loss among the factors shaping aesthetic demand for skin tightening and contouring.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), through its Allergan Aesthetics division — maker of Botox and Juvéderm — anchors the large-cap end; its medical-affairs leadership has been actively co-authoring the clinical literature on treating GLP-1 aesthetic patients, underscoring how seriously the industry’s biggest names are taking the category. Together these names show a market being validated from the top down, even as a newly public innovator like Conexeu tries to carve out a regenerative niche within it.

The Bottom Line

The GLP-1 aesthetics wave is no longer speculative — the largest players in the field are validating it with clinical data and commercial programs. That is a powerful tailwind for a company built around restoring facial tissue. But investors should hold two truths at once: the opportunity is genuine, and Conexeu is still a preclinical, pre-revenue company whose value hinges on execution — manufacturing scale-up, the early-2027 510(k) submission, and the capital to get there. The market Galderma just validated is real; whether Conexeu can win a piece of it is the open question the next 18 months will begin to answer.

SIGNAL OVER NOISE

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SOURCES

[1] Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD) (OTCQB: GALDY), Q1 2026 results and AMWC 2026 scientific program disclosures, April 2026; Galderma interim data on injectable aesthetics for medication-driven weight loss, January 2025.

[2] Conexeu Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: CNXU) corporate disclosures, Nasdaq listing (May 2026), and CXU™ / Ten-Minute Tissue™ platform materials, 2026.

[3] American Society of Plastic Surgeons GLP-1 patient data; McKinsey & Company, “GLP-1s are boosting demand for medical aesthetics,” 2025.

[4] Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ESTA), Q1 2026 financial results, May 6, 2026.

[5] InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), Q1 2026 financial results, May 6, 2026.

[6] AbbVie Inc. / Allergan Aesthetics (NYSE: ABBV) medical-affairs publications on GLP-1 aesthetic patients, 2026.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This publication contains forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the size, growth, and durability of demand for aesthetic treatment of medication-driven (GLP-1) facial volume loss; the potential of Conexeu’s CXU™ platform and Ten-Minute Tissue™ candidate; the timing and outcome of the Company’s planned FDA 510(k) submission targeted for early 2027; manufacturing scale-up; and the Company’s ability to commercialize its products. Conexeu is a preclinical-stage, pre-revenue company; preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical or commercial outcomes, the FDA may not accept or clear the planned 510(k) submission on the anticipated timeline or at all, and the Company may require additional capital that could be dilutive. Additional risks include competition from larger and better-capitalized aesthetics companies; evolving clinical evidence regarding GLP-1 aesthetic effects; regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.