Janina Kulikian Appointed to the Board of Tetas

New energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office: Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania), acting as the sole shareholder of Tetas, has appointed Janina Kulikian to the Board of Tetas, an energy infrastructure development and maintenance company. Janina Kulikian also serves as Head of Project Implementation at EPSO-G.

On the Board of Tetas, J. Kulikian will be responsible for project management matters. She will serve until the end of the current Board's term of office, which expires on 21 March 2027.

The Board of Tetas consists of independent members Tomas Astrauskas and Vytautas Lisauskas; Dalia Andrulionienė, Head of Contract Business Development at EPSO-G; and Janina Kulikian, Head of Project Implementation at EPSO-G. The Chairman of the Board is Darius Kašauskas, Chief Financial Officer of EPSO-G.

EPSO-G owns 100% of the shares in Tetas, a company specializing in the development, construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

EPSO-G group consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

For more information

Gediminas Petrauskas, Communications Partner at EPSO-G

Tel. +370 610 63306, e-mail gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt