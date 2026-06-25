SUN CRUISER AND DYLAN EFRON TEAM UP TO GET DRINKERS OUTSIDE ALL SUMMER LONG

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the fast-growing vodka iced tea and lemonade brand, is teaming up with creator, TV personality, and outdoor enthusiast Dylan Efron for a summer-long partnership built around one simple idea: get outside and let the good times cruise.

Known for his active, outdoors-first lifestyle, Dylan is a natural fit for Sun Cruiser – made for easy, refreshing drinking wherever summer takes you. Together, they’re bringing fans along for the ride with a limited-edition drop and can't-miss experiences designed to make the most of the season.

Limited-Edition Sun Cruiser x Dylan Efron Pack

To kick things off, Sun Cruiser is introducing the Sun Cruiser x Dylan Efron Sunset Club Pack – a limited-edition variety pack featuring Dylan’s four go-to flavors: Classic Iced Tea, Half & Half, Peach Iced Tea, and Classic Lemonade. Designed to celebrate that unbeatable feeling of cracking open a cold one during sunset, this pack is best enjoyed outdoors and captures everything everyone loves about Sun Cruiser: just 100 calories, 1g of sugar, and 4.5% ABV per 12 oz. serving – smooth, easy drinking with no bubbles, no compromise.

Available now at GiveThemBeer.com, fans are encouraged to snag this exclusive pack soon before they’re gone.

Beyond the pack, Sun Cruiser is bringing Dylan outdoors for two can't-miss in-person fan experiences this summer.

Run into Golden Hour with Dylan in NYC

On July 8, Sun Cruiser is bringing the Sunset Club energy to New York City with a one-night-only Sunset Run Club, led by Dylan himself. The group will set out for a light jog along the Hudson before finishing at an exclusive post-run happy hour – where Sun Cruisers will be waiting, ice cold.

For an exclusive chance to run alongside Dylan, Sun Cruiser is offering some lucky fans the chance to join the Sunset Run Club and happy hour. To enter, visit SunCruiserRunClub.com and share how you’re planning to get outside with Sun Cruiser this summer.

From Coast to Coast: Beach Volleyball in California

In August, the action heads west. Dylan will surprise fans with a laid-back beach volleyball game in his home state of California, followed by a Sun Cruiser happy hour at a local beach bar. Keep an eye on Dylan’s and Sun Cruiser’s socials for more details as the summer heats up!

“The best days for me are the ones spent outside – whether at the beach, a round of golf, or just catching up with friends – and Sun Cruiser is always part of that,” said Dylan Efron. “It’s become one of those go-to drinks I reach for without thinking, so getting to share that with fans and bring them into those moments this summer is really special.”

“Dylan isn’t just a great partner – he genuinely lives the lifestyle Sun Cruiser is built for,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “He’s built a real community around getting outside and making the most of it, which is exactly what we’re all about. This is our biggest summer yet, and we’re excited to bring fans along for the ride with him.”

Ready to crack open a Sun Cruiser yet? Us, too! To snag the Sun Cruiser x Dylan Efron Sunset Club Pack, visit GiveThemBeer.com or to find Sun Cruiser close to you, visit DrinkSunCruiser.com/Find. And, tell us how you’re getting outside with Sun Cruiser by tagging us and following along on social @DrinkSunCruiser.

About Sun Cruiser

Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is a spirits-based, ready-to-drink brand from The Boston Beer Company, made with real brewed tea, real vodka, and real lemonade. Smooth, refreshing, and bubble-free, Sun Cruiser is crafted for people who love getting outside and making the most of the sun. At 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and just 1g of sugar per 12oz. serving, it’s easy to sip all day long. Sun Cruiser is available in Classic Iced Tea, Half and Half, Peach Iced Tea, Classic Lemonade, and more. For more information, visit drinksuncruiser.com.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. For more information, please visit https://www.bostonbeer.com/.

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