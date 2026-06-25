Daré Bioscience Highlights Revenue Opportunity as CEO Discusses Upcoming Launch of Flora Sync LF5™ in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

First consumer health product positions Daré for revenue generation while expanding its women's health leadership platform

Access the segment here

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment highlighting the company’s recent news announcing the upcoming June 2026 commercial launch of Flora Sync LF5™, a vaginal probiotic capsule formulated specifically to restore microbiome balance and support lasting vaginal comfort.

For the segment, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience, discussed the upcoming launch of Flora Sync LF5™ and its significance as the company's first consumer health product and opportunity to generate direct product revenue. The conversation explored how Flora Sync LF5 fits within Daré's broader strategy of building a diversified women's health company, while advancing a pipeline of innovative clinical-stage programs. Ms. Johnson also highlighted the science behind the product's vagina-specific formulation, its role within the company's mission to address unmet needs in women's health through accessible, evidence-based solutions, and the future growth potential of the DARE to RESTORE™ brand.

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Daré Bioscience is now available here.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to "wait it out" or "live with it," while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Daré cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "prepare," "seek," "should," "would," "target," "objective," "positioned," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the expected timing and commencement of Flora Sync LF5 consumer sales and product revenue; potential future growth of the DARE to RESTORE™ brand; and Daré's ability to build a diversified women's health company, with near-term commercial products while advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage programs.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: Daré's ability to raise additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; Daré’s dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and a private foundation; risks associated with supply chain disruptions, manufacturing delays, and quality control issues; risks related to consumer market acceptance of Flora Sync LF5 and other consumer health products; Daré's dependence on third parties, including to conduct clinical trials and manufacture, supply, and distribute products and clinical trial material; the effectiveness of promotional activities and consumer marketing efforts; risks that product performance or consumer experience may differ from expectations or clinical study results; Daré's ability to develop, obtain FDA or foreign regulatory approval for, and commercialize its product candidates and to do so on communicated timelines; failure or delay in starting, conducting and completing clinical trials of a product candidate and the inherent uncertainty of outcomes of clinical trials; the risk that positive findings in earlier clinical studies may not be predictive of success in subsequent studies; competitive product launches; shifts in consumer spending or behavior; changes in regulatory requirements applicable to consumer health products; and Daré's inexperience, as a company, in and lack of infrastructure for commercializing products.

Daré's forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Daré's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Daré's recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.



CONTACT:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com