Reveal Wins 2026 AI Breakthrough Award for Data Visualization Solution of the Year

Cranbury, NJ, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reveal, the embedded analytics platform from Infragistics that brings conversational and AI-driven insights into enterprise applications, today announced that it has won the 2026 AI Breakthrough Award for Data Visualization Solution of the Year. The honor recognizes top AI companies, technologies, and products completing breakthrough innovation in the field of artificial intelligence.

Enterprises are increasingly bringing AI into their software as expectations shift from static dashboards to experiences where users can ask questions about their data and track trends in real-time. But delivering these experiences inside applications often introduces governance risk and unpredictable costs, leaving teams hesitant to deploy AI at all. Reveal is addressing this barrier, enabling companies to deliver conversational AI analytics directly inside their products, while maintaining the control and oversight enterprise environments require. For developers, this means significantly less time spent on repetitive, manual tasks, reducing development effort by up to 75% and accelerating time-to-market by 60%.

Reveal integrates seamlessly into any application a development team may be using through flexible SDKs for web, desktop, and mobile, allowing them to deeply understand their data and make more strategic decisions. Software teams at organizations including Premier Crop Systems, SnapFulfil, Synergy Logistic, Datacom, Avion and Scriptly rely on Reveal to bring conversational analytics and AI-driven insights into their enterprise applications while maintaining the performance, flexibility and visibility they require.

“With Reveal, teams don’t have to add AI as a separate assistant or outside tool in their workflows. They can introduce intelligent analytical experiences without sacrificing governance or cost controls,” said Jason Beres, COO of Infragistics. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication toward redefining what embedded analytics means in the AI era, and we look forward to continuing to innovate.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards program evaluates the most promising AI companies from around the world, with more than 5,000 nominations annually. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, and impact. Past winners include global leaders such as Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, and Deloitte.

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About Reveal

Reveal is an embedded analytics platform from Infragistics that enables software teams to bring conversational analytics and AI-driven insights into their enterprise applications. Built for developers, Reveal integrates seamlessly into any app with flexible SDKs for web, desktop and mobile. By embedding AI directly into the analytics experience, Reveal empowers end users to ask questions about their data, understand what’s happening and take action–all within the application they’re already using. With built-in governance and predictable cost controls, Reveal helps companies introduce AI-powered analytics at scale while maintaining the performance, flexibility and visibility enterprise environments require.