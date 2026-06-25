TestMu AI Launches AI-Powered Test Case Generation in Kane CLI

NOIDA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, June 25, 2026 — TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, today announced AI-Powered Test Case Generation for Kane CLI , introducing a new way for developers and AI agents to create executable browser tests from natural language objectives.

The new capability addresses one of software testing's most persistent challenges: converting requirements and user workflows into comprehensive test coverage. Through the new kane-cli generate command, users can describe a feature, workflow, or testing objective in plain English. Kane CLI then generates structured scenarios and test cases, allowing teams to review, refine, and save them as reusable .testmd files.

The feature includes an interactive terminal experience that allows users to collaborate with AI during test creation. Teams can iteratively refine objectives, review generated scenarios, exclude unwanted test cases, and save production-ready test suites directly from the terminal. Each generated scenario is automatically decomposed into independent test cases, making them easier to execute, maintain, and integrate into development workflows.

For teams building automated pipelines, Kane CLI also supports headless and scripted generation modes, enabling AI-generated test creation within CI/CD environments and agent-driven workflows. Generated tests can be browsed, executed, and shared directly from within Kane CLI. Completed runs automatically produce shareable URLs, making it easier for developers, testers, and stakeholders to collaborate on test results.

"As AI accelerates software development, testing must evolve at the same pace," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at TestMu AI. "Developers can now describe what they want to test and receive structured, executable test suites in return. This dramatically reduces the effort required to build quality coverage while helping teams move faster with confidence."

The release reflects a growing shift toward agent-native software development, where AI systems not only generate code but also participate in creating, maintaining, and executing quality workflows. AI-Powered Test Case Generation is available now in Kane CLI version 0.4.0.





About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest) is the world's first Agentic AI-powered Quality Engineering platform, enabling organizations to accelerate software delivery through AI-native testing, automation, observability, and quality engineering workflows. By combining autonomous capabilities with real-world validation, TestMu AI helps teams build, test, and release software with confidence in an AI-first era.

For more information, visit www.testmuai.com .

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