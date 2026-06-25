Ernexa Therapeutics Launches CEO Corner to Provide Deeper Insights into Company Progress, Scientific Strategy and Vision for Patients

New platform provides additional perspective on Ernexa's mission to deliver hope for patients through innovative, scalable cell therapies while improving accessibility and affordability

Inaugural video highlights Company's mission to provide hope, scientific strategy and commitment to advancing differentiated cell therapies

Access the Ernexa CEO Corner here

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today launched its CEO Corner platform featuring Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics. The CEO Corner platform is intended to provide additional perspective on company developments, scientific progress, strategic priorities and the Company's mission to advance innovative therapies for patients facing serious disease.

The platform is designed to provide stakeholders with insights beyond traditional corporate announcements, offering additional context around Ernexa's strategy, development programs, scientific approach and long-term vision.

"CEO Corner gives us an opportunity to connect directly with shareholders and provide a deeper look into the science, strategy and vision driving Ernexa forward," said Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics. "We believe innovation only matters if it ultimately reaches patients. Our goal is to develop therapies that not only address significant unmet needs, but also have the potential to improve accessibility, affordability and outcomes for patients facing serious disease. Through CEO Corner, I look forward to sharing our progress, the hope we aim to deliver to patients and families and the opportunities we see ahead."

The inaugural CEO Corner segment highlights Ernexa's mission, scientific strategy and commitment to advancing differentiated cell therapies designed to deliver hope for patients facing significant unmet medical needs. The discussion also highlights the Company's focus on engineered, off the shelf cell therapy platforms and their potential to improve manufacturing scalability, consistency and broader patient accessibility.

The Ernexa CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company's website and social media channels. Access it here.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Sharon Golubchik

RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com