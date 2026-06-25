The LaVie Institute Introduces Less-Invasive Breast Augmentation Technique with Rapid Recovery

DENVER, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LaVie Institute now offers Preservé®, a less-invasive breast augmentation technique for women in Denver and across Colorado who want natural-looking results and a faster recovery.

Today, breast augmentation patients are looking beyond implant size. Women considering breast implants want to know how surgery will affect their body and sensation, what recovery involves, and how soon they can return to work, exercise, and the activities that matter most.

The technique, called Preservé, was introduced in September 2024 and is performed through a single one-inch incision hidden in the lower breast fold. Unlike traditional breast augmentation, which typically disrupts the pectoralis muscle, Preservé is designed to keep the chest muscle intact and preserve muscle function. The technique is also designed to preserve the breast's natural internal support structures, help maintain sensation, and minimize disruption to surrounding tissue.

Because the approach is less invasive, the recovery process is designed to be substantially faster than with traditional techniques. Preservé breast augmentation patients are allowed full arm range of motion immediately after surgery, generally do not require narcotic pain medication, are able to resume driving the next day, and have returned to light exercise within two weeks. Individual results and recovery times may vary.

At The LaVie Institute, the procedure is supported by advanced surgical planning and patient education. Using 3D imaging technology, patients can visualize potential results before surgery and take a more active role in selecting a size and look aligned with their goals. The procedure is paired with The LaVie Institute's post-surgical recovery program, which includes lymphatic therapy and other healing modalities designed to support healing and recovery.

“Women are asking thoughtful questions before breast augmentation surgery,” said Dr. Lily Daniali, a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic breast surgery and co-founder of The LaVie Institute. “My patients have busy schedules, family commitments, professional lives, and a desire to stay active. They want a personalized breast enhancement procedure that allows them to return to their lives quickly with minimal discomfort while achieving reliable results. The Preservé technique was designed with those priorities in mind.”

In a three-year clinical follow-up of the Preservé technique, researchers reported no observed cases of permanent sensation loss and no observed cases of capsular contracture during the follow-up period.

Based on these findings to date, the procedure may be particularly appealing to women seeking a natural look, a shorter recovery period, and a more predictable surgical experience.

QUICK FACTS

What it is: A less-invasive breast augmentation technique designed to preserve the chest muscle.

Recovery: Many patients return to daily activities within 1 to 3 days. Individual recovery times vary.

Safety: In three-year clinical follow-up, researchers reported no observed cases of permanent sensation loss or capsular contracture during the follow-up period.

Planning: 3D virtual surgical imaging allows patients to visualize potential results before surgery and take a more active role in selecting a size and look aligned with their goals.

Recovery Support: The LaVie Institute's post-surgical recovery program includes lymphatic therapy and other healing modalities.





For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.lavieplasticsurgery.com.

CLINICAL DATA SOURCE

Findings reflect three-year clinical follow-up of patients undergoing the Preservé breast augmentation technique. As with any single-arm clinical study, observed rates reflect the patients studied to date and may not predict outcomes for all patients. Study information and supporting materials are available upon request.

ABOUT THE LAVIE INSTITUTE

The LaVie Institute is an aesthetic and rejuvenation institute serving patients throughout Colorado and the United States, bringing together four nationally recognized plastic surgeons whose training includes Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Mayo Clinic, and UT Southwestern.

The Institute offers specialized expertise in facial rejuvenation, breast surgery, body contouring, post-weight-loss transformation, and advanced aesthetic procedures.

Unlike conventional single-surgeon practices, The LaVie Institute provides patients access to a collaborative team of specialists dedicated to combining specialized expertise with highly individualized care.

In addition to surgical procedures, The LaVie Institute offers advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments, wellness services, and comprehensive recovery support designed to help patients look and feel their best.

The Institute serves patients throughout Colorado and across the United States who seek natural-looking results and access to a multidisciplinary team committed to the highest standard of aesthetic excellence.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.lavieplasticsurgery.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5443d5bd-7f37-4790-b06d-76d71e81b2a5