Dade County FCU Partners With Alacriti To Advance Real-Time Loan Payments

Bridgewater, N.J., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights

Dade County Federal Credit Union launches Alacriti’s Orbipay Loan Payments to enhance digital payment experiences and streamline operations.

Real-time core integration improves payment visibility and reduces manual processes.

Strategic partnership establishes foundation for continued payments modernization.

Dade County Federal Credit Union (Dade County FCU), one of Florida’s leading community-based credit unions, has partnered with Alacriti, a provider of cloud-based payment technology, to modernize its loan payment experience through the implementation of Orbipay Loan Payments.

This launch serves as the foundation for a broader payments transformation focused on strengthening digital capabilities and modernizing the credit union’s payments infrastructure over time.

“Our goal was to improve both the member experience and our internal processes,” said Jose Bernal, Chief Administrative Officer at Dade County FCU. “We needed a solution that could address operational friction today while positioning us for continued innovation. Alacriti aligned with that vision.”

Addressing Operational and Member Experience Gaps

Prior to modernization, Dade County FCU relied on a file-based loan payment platform with end-of-day processing, which limited real-time visibility for members and required manual exception handling internally. Recurring payment flexibility and funding source controls were also constrained.

To address these gaps, the credit union implemented a real-time, core-integrated platform, Orbipay Loan Payments. Through the implementation, Dade County FCU benefits from:

Real-Time Core Integration

Enables immediate payment posting, balance validation, and improved reconciliation efficiency.

Enables immediate payment posting, balance validation, and improved reconciliation efficiency. Recurring Payment Flexibility

Supports member-managed schedules and institution-controlled Autopay, including bi-weekly configurations aligned with payroll cycles.

Supports member-managed schedules and institution-controlled Autopay, including bi-weekly configurations aligned with payroll cycles. Payment Method Controls

Applies configurable funding source restrictions by loan type to strengthen oversight and reduce processing costs.

Applies configurable funding source restrictions by loan type to strengthen oversight and reduce processing costs. Automated Return Item Reporting

Replaces manual exception handling with rule-based notifications and reporting.

Replaces manual exception handling with rule-based notifications and reporting. Digital Access and Authentication Options

Allows members and non-members to make payments through web, mobile, or online banking with streamlined authentication.

Allows members and non-members to make payments through web, mobile, or online banking with streamlined authentication. Operational Oversight Tools

Provides real-time tracking and reporting across loan payment activity.

The implementation also included the successful transition of approximately 2,000 Recurring payments to the new platform, ensuring continuity for members while introducing enhanced functionality.

“Loan payments are often one of the most frequent touchpoints between a credit union and its members,” said Stuart Bain, Senior Vice President of Products at Alacriti. “By moving to a real-time, configurable platform, Dade County FCU has strengthened both operational control and the member experience. We look forward to continuing to support their modernization journey.”

The deployment of Orbipay Loan Payments represents the first step in a larger strategic relationship between Dade County FCU and Alacriti. As member expectations continue to evolve toward digital and real-time experiences, the credit union is investing in infrastructure that can support continued innovation across its payments ecosystem.

About Dade County Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1939, Dade County Federal Credit Union (Dade County FCU) is a member-owned financial cooperative serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout South Florida. With a longstanding commitment to community development and financial empowerment, Dade County FCU offers a full range of financial services, including savings and checking accounts, consumer and business loans, mortgages, and digital banking solutions. The credit union is dedicated to delivering personalized service, innovative financial products, and accessible banking experiences that support the evolving needs of its members. For more information, visit www.dcfcu.org