Trust Stamp announces the closing of $5.51m financing and addresses short-selling

Atlanta, GA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI): Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: “Over recent weeks, apparent short selling has forced the price of the Company’s stock down. I suspect that the short sellers were working on the mistaken assumption that we were in need of an immediate equity injection which would be prejudiced by a precipitous fall in the stock price.

Although the Company had cash on hand and receivables in excess of $2.6m, together with ongoing revenue receipts, our board decided to enter into a financing to address the shorting by unequivocally demonstrating that the Company has sufficient cash resources for its operational needs. Given the current stock price, we did not want to issue equity and opted for a 24-month loan which we can repay at any time. The financing provides net $5m cash effective today and brings our cash on hand and receivable balance over $7.6m.

I regard the outlook for the Company as very positive and the short selling as opportunistic manipulation versus an informed perspective on the Company and our business. On July 17, 2026 I will provide a comprehensive written update on the business and host a conference call for our shareholders.

Inquiries:

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai



About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

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