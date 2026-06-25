American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Finalizes Comprehensive Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ Testing Protocol

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, today announced that it has finalized the comprehensive testing protocol that will govern the upcoming validation of the Company’s 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™. The protocol establishes a structured engineering and scientific framework for evaluating the performance, safety, and operating characteristics of the Texatron™ platform as the Company advances toward commercial validation.

Management believes that establishing a comprehensive testing methodology represents an important milestone in the Company’s development program and reflects its commitment to disciplined engineering practices, scientific rigor, and transparency. The testing program has been designed to generate meaningful engineering data while providing independent observers with a clearly defined framework for evaluating the Company’s progress.

Comprehensive Testing Program

The Texatron™ testing protocol has been developed to characterize the performance of the Company’s compact aneutronic fusion system through a series of progressive engineering and scientific evaluations.

The protocol includes:

Plasma Density Measurements

Engineers will measure plasma density throughout multiple stages of operation to characterize particle concentration within the confinement chamber. Plasma density is one of the principal parameters influencing fusion performance and provides valuable information regarding confinement efficiency and plasma stability.

Plasma Temperature Measurements

The Company will measure plasma temperatures during testing using advanced diagnostic instrumentation. Plasma temperature is a key performance indicator because higher temperatures increase the probability of fusion reactions occurring within the plasma.

Neutron Measurements

Although the Texatron™ platform is designed as an aneutronic fusion system intended to minimize neutron production, neutron monitoring will be conducted throughout testing. Independent measurements will verify neutron levels during operation while providing additional information regarding system performance and radiation characteristics.

Spectroscopy

Advanced optical spectroscopy will be used to analyze the plasma throughout testing. Spectroscopy enables engineers to identify plasma composition, monitor ionization states, detect impurities, and evaluate plasma behavior in real time without disturbing system operation.

Electrical Power Measurements

The testing program includes comprehensive electrical measurements designed to characterize the pulsed power system and evaluate electrical performance throughout the testing sequence. Engineers will measure input energy, output waveforms, voltage, current, pulse characteristics, and other key electrical parameters using calibrated instrumentation.

Calibration Procedures

Prior to testing, diagnostic instruments will undergo documented calibration procedures using recognized standards where applicable. Management believes rigorous calibration is essential to producing accurate, repeatable, and scientifically meaningful data.

Independent Scientific Observation

American Fusion intends to invite qualified independent scientists, engineers, physicists, and technical experts to observe portions of the testing program and review the resulting engineering data. As previously disclosed, the Company also intends to publicly release video footage of future testing activities together with an independent third-party report evaluating the results. Management believes independent participation, transparent reporting, and disciplined scientific review are important components of the Company’s validation and commercialization strategy.

Commitment to Scientific Validation

“We are entering one of the most exciting phases in the history of our Company,” said Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “Our testing protocol is now established, our engineering roadmap is in place, and we are focused on generating the technical data necessary to continue advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform. Our objective is to produce meaningful engineering and scientific data while continuing to refine and improve the technology through disciplined testing and independent validation.”

Intellectual Property Portfolio Continues to Expand

American Fusion also announced that it continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio through an active patent filing program supporting the ongoing development of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform.

The Company’s most recent filing is U.S. Patent Application No. 19/710,441, entitled:

“A Unitary Housing Having Sections and Having a Hollow Toroidal Chamber and an Interior Surface, and the Interior Surface of the Housing Having a Rifled Geometric Shape to Which Electrical Energy is Pulsed.”

Management believes this application represents another important component of the Company’s expanding Texatron™ intellectual property portfolio. American Fusion continues to pursue patent protection across multiple aspects of fusion system architecture, plasma confinement, power delivery, manufacturing methods, diagnostics, and related technologies.

Follow-Up to IEEE ICOPS 2026 Presentation

Following Dr. John Brandenburg’s June 22 presentation at the IEEE International Conference on Plasma Science (ICOPS) 2026, Company representatives continued discussions with researchers, engineers, physicists, and industry professionals attending the conference. Management believes these interactions provided valuable technical feedback and further expanded awareness of the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform within the plasma science and fusion research community.

“I remained at the conference following Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation and continued discussions with attendees throughout the event,” said Michael Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion. “The level of interest in the Texatron™ platform among researchers, engineers, and industry professionals was encouraging. ICOPS brings together many of the world’s leading experts in plasma science and fusion technology, and our conversations reinforced the importance of combining innovative engineering with disciplined scientific validation. We believe establishing our testing protocol reflects the Company’s commitment to executing a structured development program as we advance toward commercial validation.”

Looking Ahead

With the testing protocol now established, the Company continues preparations for installation of its recently delivered 5MW Pre-Production Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, integration of advanced diagnostic instrumentation, continued regulatory coordination, and execution of its planned validation program. American Fusion expects future testing activities to be supported by independent scientific observation, advanced analytical instrumentation, publicly released testing video, and independent third-party reporting of results.

Management believes these activities represent important milestones as the Company continues advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform toward commercial deployment.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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