TRUEiGTECH Launches TIGCasino as a Proven Online Casino Software Provider With 15000+ Games Ahead of iGB LIVE 2026





NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUEiGTECH, a proven name in casino, sweepstakes casino, and prediction market software development, today announced the launch of TIGCasino , a launch-to-scale online casino software stack built for operators who want to launch new casino platforms, migrate from legacy systems, or expand from sweepstakes and prediction-led products into scalable casino operations.

Ahead of iGB LIVE 2026, operators comparing online casino software providers are moving past basic casino lobbies and fragmented vendor stacks, looking instead for platforms that support faster deployment, richer game content, stronger retention, payment readiness, and long-term operational control.

TIGCasino is designed for that shift.

TIGCasino brings measurable operating scale to casino software deployment, with 300+ casino platforms deployed, 99.99% platform uptime SLA, 150+ game providers integrated, and support across 50+ global jurisdictions. The platform combines casino API integration, wallet systems, casino CRM software, payment workflows, bonus controls, reporting tools, and casino management system capabilities into one connected launch-to-scale environment.

Turnkey Casino Software for Operators Moving Beyond Legacy Platforms

For many operators, the next growth step is not only launching a new casino. It is moving away from limited platforms, disconnected integrations, or products that cannot scale with market demand.

TIGCasino supports that transition with two deployment paths. Operators that want speed can use its turnkey casino software model to go live faster with core casino modules, games, wallets, payments, and back-office tools already aligned.

Operators that need deeper control can choose a bespoke casino software approach, with custom game lobbies, wallet logic, CRM journeys, payment structures, bonus engines, reporting layers, and operational workflows built around their market strategy.

For brands planning to operate as a full-stack online casino provider, TIGCasino offers the infrastructure to manage games, wallets, payments, CRM, reporting, and player operations from one casino software environment.

150+ Casino Game Provider Integrations Through a Unified Casino API Integration Layer

Game access remains one of the strongest factors in casino growth. TIGCasino supports 150+ casino game provider integrations through a unified casino API, giving operators access to slots, live casino, table games, crash games, fast games, and regional content without building every connection separately.

This makes TIGCasino work as both an online casino solution and a casino game aggregator for operators that want to expand content faster while keeping sessions, wallets, reporting, and player activity connected inside one platform.

Casino CRM, Payments, and Management Tools in One Stack

TIGCasino is built to support the operating layer behind a modern casino business. The platform includes casino CRM software, player segmentation, bonus controls, campaign tools, payment gateway support, wallet flows, analytics, admin permissions, and real-time reporting.

The platform supports mobile-first casino products, including Telegram casino -style journeys where operators need faster user access, lightweight engagement, and market-specific player flows.

The platform can also support white-label casino software requirements, crypto casino solution workflows, and custom casino game development needs, depending on the operator’s business model and target market.

Positioned Ahead of iGB LIVE 2026 Event

“With iGB LIVE 2026 bringing operators, affiliates, suppliers, and game providers together in London, TIGCasino is positioned for brands comparing online casino software providers and looking for a stronger casino software solution before their next growth cycle,” said a TRUEiGTECH spokesperson.

Operators, founders, and casino entrepreneurs looking to launch, migrate, or scale an online casino software platform can book a TIGCasino demo or connect with TRUEiGTECH to discuss platform architecture, provider integrations, deployment models, and go-live planning.

About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a global iGaming technology provider building scalable platforms for online casinos, sweepstakes casinos, sportsbooks, prediction markets, and casino game businesses.

The company supports operators across the USA, UK, Europe, Canada, LATAM, Asia, Australia, and emerging iGaming markets with platform development, integrations, managed services, and operator-grade infrastructure.

Media Contact

Prish K

Director Sales and Marketing Trueigtech

prish@trueigtech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3622db0e-3efb-45c4-a907-20a394480ae4