Sigenergy Hosts Media Exclusive Event for SigenMate 2700 Ultra, Plug & Play Energy System, at Intersolar Europe 2026



MUNICH, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy hosted a Media Exclusive Event during Intersolar Europe, offering selected industry media and content creators an early look at SigenMate 2700 Ultra, the company's plug & play energy system before its official launch.

Held at the Sigenergy booth, the event welcomed approximately 40 media representatives and content creators for a curated first-look experience. The occasion marked a new step in Sigenergy’s consumer energy roadmap, bringing the company’s established expertise in intelligent energy technologies into a more compact, flexible and accessible format for modern homes.

Driven by Vision: Why Sigenergy Expands Into plug & play Energy System

Supported by a global R&D team with deep industry expertise, Sigenergy focuses on bringing AI-powered solar and energy storage innovation into real-world applications, with solutions built around safety, simplicity and high performance.



While Sigenergy already successfully serves larger residential and commercial energy needs through solutions such as SigenStor and SigenStack. However, achieving true home energy independence means addressing every scale of modern living. With SigenMate, Sigenergy is expanding its portfolio to better support small and medium-sized homes with a more compact, flexible and accessible energy system.

Shirley Wang, General Manager of Global Consumer Business at Sigenergy, opened the event and shared the strategic vision behind this new step: “SigenMate 2700 Ultra is designed to make residential energy storage easier to install, expand and use,” said Shirley Wang. “With SigenMate, we are further expanding our portfolio to better serve small and medium-sized homes with a more compact, flexible and accessible energy system, fully embodying Sigenergy’s vision to let everyone enjoy green energy and achieve true energy independence.”



An Exclusive First Look: Key Innovations Revealed at Intersolar

During the exclusive event, selected media representatives and content creators participated in hands-on demonstrations, which allowed guests to explore the system’s refined design, installation concept and energy management logic in closer detail. Alongside the interactive sessions, a technical showcase was led by Timo Wabnik, Senior Account Manager at Sigenergy DACH who offered an in-depth look at the architecture and performance capabilities of SigenMate 2700 Ultra, covering PV input and storage scalability to backup capability, smart meter integration and parallel operation. The showcase was followed by a dedicated Q&A, giving media representatives and content creators the opportunity to engage directly with Sigenergy’s product and technical experts.

Key technical highlights shared with the media during the exclusive event include:

High-Efficiency Input & Compatibility: Supports up to 4,000 W PV input, up to 8 solar panels through 4 MPPTs, and full compatibility with all plug & play microinverters.

Supports up to 4,000 W PV input, up to 8 solar panels through 4 MPPTs, and full compatibility with all plug & play microinverters. High Output & Backup: Supports on-grid operation with dual AC output delivering up to 3,600 W, exceeding the industry average to power more household appliances simultaneously. Even for backup scenarios, up to three units can be connected in parallel to deliver up to 3,600 W of backup output.

Supports on-grid operation with dual AC output delivering up to 3,600 W, exceeding the industry average to power more household appliances simultaneously. Even for backup scenarios, up to three units can be connected in parallel to deliver up to 3,600 W of backup output. All-Round Safety: Designed for indoor and outdoor use, its IP66-rated and 6-layer safety protection supports safe and reliable operations in changing weather conditions.

Designed for indoor and outdoor use, its IP66-rated and 6-layer safety protection supports safe and reliable operations in changing weather conditions. AI-Driven Management: Sigen AI Mode, one of the most intelligent modes in mySigen App, continuously learns users' energy usage patterns, predicts and optimizes energy usage, and manages when to store, use or export energy based on real-time conditions, maximizing self-consumption with less manual adjustment.

Furthermore, the event highlighted how the latest mySigen App 4.0 upgrade unlocks a new level of intelligence, automation, and intuitive control for the SigenMate 2700 Ultra through major enhancements including:



AI-driven Intelligence:

48-hour AI forecasting: across all operating modes, providing deeper visibility into future solar generation, consumption, battery behavior, and grid interaction.

Sigen AI Assistant: now powered by SigenAgent, delivering intelligent device control, trend analysis, troubleshooting, and more possibilities.

AI Search: providing instant access to settings, guides, knowledge articles, videos, and community resources through natural-language queries.

AI Insight: offering transparent explanations of both current and future energy strategies, turning AI decisions into understandable actions.

Enhanced Automation:

AI Strategy Personalization: allowing users to simply describe their energy goals while SigenAgent automatically customizes their own modes.

AI Peak Shaving(Sweden): helping users reduce demand charges while maintaining optimal economic performance.

Elevated User Experience:

Immersive 3D energy flow interface: with 11+ dynamic weather backgrounds, bringing the energy system to life in real time.

Local Connection: enabling offline monitoring, configuration, and operation even when internet connectivity is unavailable.

Open SigenAgent ecosystem: enabling future access through third-party platforms such as WhatsApp.



The Countdown Begins: Official Market Launch Approaching

This media exclusive event for SigenMate 2700 Ultra at Intersolar Europe 2026 provided just a sneak peek of what this compact powerhouse can achieve. The official launch of SigenMate 2700 Ultra is set for July 14, 2026, at 10:00 AM CEST, where full technical specifications, configuration options and purchasing details and will be officially launched. To catch exclusive launch offers and real-time availability updates, stay tuned to all Sigenergy’s official social media channels.

About Sigenergy

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, Sigenergy (06656.HK) is a technology-driven company focused on innovation in the new energy sector. Leveraging advanced digital intelligence and a highly skilled talent base, the company has expanded into photovoltaic (PV) generation, smart energy storage, and high-efficiency electric vehicle (EV) charging. Guided by its "AI in All" strategy, Sigenergy integrates artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for households worldwide.

Media Enquiries

chenzian@sigenergy.com

For more information, please visit: www.sigenergy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b512c60e-bdf6-43b2-ad4a-44c21fc8d2c8