RGRD Launches Investigation into The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) and Encourages Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG).

If you have information that could assist in the Ensign investigation or if you are an Ensign investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-the-ensign-group-inc-investigation-ensg.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com .

THE COMPANY: Ensign provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services.

THE REVELATION: On June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report titled “Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities: Multi-Billion Dollar Potential Liability, Margins and Acquisitions that Cannot be Sustained Without Significant Ongoing Misconduct.” On this news, the price of Ensign stock fell.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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