iQor Launches Major US Hiring Initiative, Creating More Than 1,300 Jobs Across North Carolina and Mississippi

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor , a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced plans to create more than 1,300 jobs across Charlotte, North Carolina, and Meridian, Mississippi, as part of a significant expansion supporting one of the nation's largest financial services organizations.

The hiring initiative includes an immediate need for more than 1,000 positions in Charlotte and more than 300 positions in Meridian. Training classes are underway, with additional classes launching throughout June and July ahead of a major program expansion this summer. Additional hiring is expected over the coming months.

The expansion reflects growing demand for customer experience solutions in the financial services sector and underscores iQor's continued investment in workforce development and the communities it serves.

"Creating more than 1,300 new jobs is a meaningful investment in two communities that have been instrumental to our success," said Martin Lehtio, Chief Operating Officer at iQor. "As we expand support for a trusted financial services leader serving millions of consumers, we're creating opportunities for talented people to build rewarding careers while delivering the exceptional customer experiences our clients expect."

The new positions will support customer service functions for a major financial services client. Candidates with customer service, banking, collections, or financial services experience are encouraged to apply. Employees will receive competitive wages above local market minimums, comprehensive benefits, paid training, coaching, and ongoing professional development opportunities.

Beyond creating jobs, iQor remains committed to building a workplace where employees can thrive. The company has achieved an 89% employee satisfaction rating, promoted 94% of management roles from within, and maintains 93% of its workforce in Great Place to Work® certified locations.

"At iQor, we believe careers should come with a clear path forward," said Sonia Goyal, Senior Vice President of Global HR Operations at iQor. "From Day 1, employees receive the training, support, and coaching they need to succeed, along with opportunities to grow into new roles and leadership positions. Our culture is built around helping people reach their full potential."

The hiring initiative reflects iQor's broader commitment to investing in people and communities through its human-focused mission and vision, as well as programs including iQor Qares and the Women's iQor Network, which support employee wellbeing, professional development, and community engagement.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply at apply.iqor.com.