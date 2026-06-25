Angelcare® Soft Touch Bath Support Named “Bath Support Product of the Year” In 2026 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Angelcare® Soft Touch Bath Support, from Angelcare Group , the makers of Angelcare , has won “Bath Support Product of the Year” in the 6th annual awards program.

The Angelcare® Baby Bath Support is produced with a soft-touch, ergonomic material that gently cradles a baby’s body. The flexible, mesh-like surface adapts to a baby’s shape and quickly warms up, creating a calmer, more soothing bath time experience and establishing positive early routines. The carefully contoured design helps keep the baby in a secure, reclined position while a parent maintains a supporting hand, minimizing slipping and instability.

The Support also offers a durable, quick-drying construction through its perforated mesh material, which allows water to drain easily and air to circulate, improving cleanliness and enhancing product longevity. In addition, its lightweight and compact design fits easily into most bathtubs and can be conveniently stored or hung to dry, making it a practical choice for families with limited space. The product integrates seamlessly into daily routines without adding unnecessary complexity.

The bath support is for newborn babies up to 6 months of age or 9 kg / 20 lb and is practical enough to be transported on the go. It is made of plastic and is latex-free.

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Angelcare’s product brings thoughtful innovation to one of the earliest and most delicate caregiving routines. Though bathtime is a great opportunity to bond with an infant, sensory and logistical components can cause extra stress for the whole family. A secure bathtime environment allows parents to focus more on connection, interaction, and play,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “The Angelcare® Soft Touch Baby Bath Support does exactly that by combining ergonomic design, advanced materials, and user-informed insights. It simplifies a fundamental routine while enhancing safety, ease of use, and comfort. We’re proud to award Angelcare with ‘Bath Support Product of the Year.’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards



Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Angelcare Group

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare®, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, Pet Genie®, Compost Genie®, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 35 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep, and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com.

About Angelcare®

Angelcare® supports parents with thoughtfully designed baby bath products that help make bath time safer, more comfortable, and easier to manage. Known for its ergonomic baby bath support and practical bath accessories, Angelcare® focuses on solutions designed for everyday use that provide reassurance during one of the most important daily routines.

Media Contact:



Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475