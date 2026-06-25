Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Vice Chairman Alexander Hansson increases his NAT shareholding to 6 million shares

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

We are pleased to inform you that Monaco based Alexander Hansson, Vice-Chairman of NAT has bought 145,000 shares at $6.44 per share, bringing his holding to 6,000,000 shares.

Following this transaction, members of the Hansson family collectively own 11,600,000 shares and have 5.5% of the total outstanding shares in NAT.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in the company.

Prospects for our group are very good.

For further information on Nordic American Tankers, please see

www.nat.bm





Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Contacts:

Bjørn Giæver, CFO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Tel: +47 91 724 171



