New Phase of Luxury Homes Now Open at Toll Brothers at Woodburn in Leesburg, Virginia

LEESBURG, Va., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated release of a new phase of estate-sized home sites at Toll Brothers at Woodburn, a private enclave of luxury homes in Leesburg, Virginia. Nestled among rolling hills and surrounded by tranquil parks and nature trails, this picturesque community offers modern home designs with pricing starting from $1.78 million. A new model home is now open for tours at 18514 Lake Hill Drive in Leesburg.





"Toll Brothers at Woodburn represents the perfect blend of peaceful countryside living and small-town charm, all while being conveniently located near key commuter routes and historic downtown Leesburg," said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro. "We are excited to introduce this new phase of home sites, providing home shoppers with an incredible opportunity to build their dream home in one of the most desirable locations in Loudoun County."

The community features innovative home designs with expansive estate-sized home sites. Homes include front porches, open kitchen and great room combinations, flex rooms, spacious primary bedroom suites, prep kitchens, luxury outdoor living spaces, and options for 3-car garages and multigenerational living. Home shoppers will also benefit from the award-winning Loudoun County Public Schools, known for their academic excellence, as well as convenient access to Route 7, U.S. Route 15, the Dulles Toll Road, and Dulles International Airport.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Located just minutes from the vibrant culture of historic downtown Leesburg, Toll Brothers at Woodburn offers easy access to upscale shopping, gourmet dining, local wineries, and a variety of cultural and recreational activities. The community's serene setting and proximity to modern conveniences make it an exceptional choice for luxury living.





For more information on Toll Brothers at Woodburn and other Toll Brothers communities in Virginia, call 855-298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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