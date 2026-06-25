Psychedelic Science 2027 Speaker Submission Invites the Field to Bridge Promise and Practice

Psychedelic Science 2027 (PS27) convenes May 3–7, 2027, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver under the theme “Bridging Promise & Practice”

PS27’s speaker submission is now open through Friday, September 18, with no planned extensions

PS27 welcomes proposals across science, therapy, policy, culture, industry, the humanities, spirituality, connected movements, and the wisdom traditions that have carried this work for generations





DENVER, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) announced the opening of speaker submission for Psychedelic Science 2027 ( PS27 ), its flagship conference for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture. Submission will remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, September 18.

PS27 convenes May 3–7, 2027, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver under the conference theme “Bridging Promise & Practice.” The theme poses a central question to the field: what will it take to close the distance between the promise of psychedelics and the on-the-ground practices our communities are building? MAPS is inviting talks, research presentations, and interdisciplinary perspectives that bring the field into deep and honest conversation with that question.

"Bridging Promise and Practice means addressing both the realities of the current moment and facing what’s to come next. We must be willing to sit with the complexity of what this field is becoming, not just what we hoped it would be. PS27 is an opportunity to learn from one another, confront challenges honestly, and work together to create a responsible, compassionate, and equitable future.”

—Ismail L. Ali, J.D., Co-Executive Director of MAPS

PS27’s program spans science and clinical research; therapy and practice; policy and advocacy; culture and the arts; industry and regulatory development; the humanities; spirituality; and the wisdom traditions that have carried this work across generations. MAPS especially welcomes proposals that push boundaries, challenge assumptions, and bring perspectives that have not yet had a prominent place on this stage.

"Psychedelic Science has always been where this field comes together — researchers, clinicians, policymakers, advocates, and community members all working toward a shared vision of healing and transformation. PS27 is an invitation to go deeper. As we return to Denver in 2027, we're focused on what it takes to turn promise into practice. The breakthroughs are important, but the most impactful work is done through crafting the systems, relationships, and commitments that bridge visionary possibilities with the real-world care, training, and access our communities deserve.”

—Betty Aldworth, Co-Executive Director of MAPS

Key submission details for prospective speakers:

Submission is now open at psychedelicscience.org/get-involved .

. The submission portal closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18, with no current plans for extensions.

Proposals for individual stage talks, panel participation, and scientific poster sessions are currently being accepted. Panel topics may be proposed through the submission portal.

MAPS will determine the format, duration, and stage for all accepted presentations and may propose changes, including placement on a panel.

MAPS prefers that research submissions be accompanied by a recent peer-reviewed publication, or one that will be published by PS27, with some exceptions for recent novel results.

Prospective speakers who plan to attend PS27 are encouraged to register now rather than wait for a submission decision. If a submission is accepted, MAPS will refund the registration fee.





For more information about PS27 or the full submission guidelines, visit PsychedelicScience.org .



About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2027 (PS27), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the largest global gathering for psychedelic research, policy, and culture. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from May 3–7 next year, this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. PS27 will feature expert speakers, hands-on workshops, community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities, and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science event series has fostered knowledge sharing, collaboration, and community building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit psychedelicscience.org , and follow us and #PS27 on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Bluesky .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful use of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Resilient Pharmaceuticals (formerly Lykos Therapeutics ), a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.

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