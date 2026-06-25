FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
25 JUNE 2026
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the year ending 31 December 2026 of 2.5p per share.
The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 July 2026, with a record date of 3 July 2026 and a payment date of 24 July 2026.
Following the Government’s reduction of Venture Capital Trust income tax relief from 30% to 20%, investors should note that this lower rate of income tax relief will apply to shares issued under the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.
If you no longer wish to participate in the dividend reinvestment scheme, you must notify the Scheme Manager in writing at the address below. Your notice must be received no later than 10 July 2026 if you wish this to take effect for the 24 July 2026 dividend.
The Registrar
Computershare Investor Services PLC
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
Bristol
BS99 6ZZ
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181