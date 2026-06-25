FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

25 JUNE 2026

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the year ending 31 December 2026 of 2.5p per share.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 2 July 2026, with a record date of 3 July 2026 and a payment date of 24 July 2026.

Following the Government’s reduction of Venture Capital Trust income tax relief from 30% to 20%, investors should note that this lower rate of income tax relief will apply to shares issued under the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

If you no longer wish to participate in the dividend reinvestment scheme, you must notify the Scheme Manager in writing at the address below. Your notice must be received no later than 10 July 2026 if you wish this to take effect for the 24 July 2026 dividend.

The Registrar

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

Bristol

BS99 6ZZ

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181