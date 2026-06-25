Comprehensive Report Forecasts Chile's Copper Production and Global Market Factors to 2035

Chile's copper mining sector offers growth opportunities through improved ore grades, operational stability, and new project ramp-ups. However, challenges include declining grades, labor strikes, and operational disruptions. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for strategic planning and investment.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Copper Mining to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Chile Copper Mining to 2035" report offers an in-depth analysis of Chile's copper sector, presenting historical and forecast data on production, disaggregated by company, alongside reserves categorized by country, global copper pricing, domestic consumption, and copper trade statistics. This comprehensive coverage also includes a thorough examination of demand drivers impacting the industry, as well as profiles of leading copper producers and an overview of significant active, planned, and exploration projects managed by the state.

Notably, Chile's copper production is anticipated to bounce back in 2026, increasing by 1.0% to a projected 5,469.9 kt. This slight uptick will be fueled mainly by enhanced ore grades and operational stability at the Los Pelambres site, the continued ramp-up of the newly-established Salvador concentrator, and targeted grade optimization at Antucoya, effectively counterbalancing scheduled maintenance closures slated for Q1 and Q3 of that year.

However, these advances might be partially negated by several factors: declining ore grades and the expected implications of a month-long labor strike at Escondida. Additionally, challenges such as ore complexity at Spence, reduced grades at Centinela, and ongoing operational repercussions following a fatal incident at El Teniente in July 2025 will further strain performance.

Report Scope

  • The report comprises a detailed overview of Chile's copper mining sector, pinpointing key demand drivers influencing the industry. It offers comprehensive data on reserves, categorized by country and production metrics segmented by company, along with insights into major operating mines, competitive assessments, and significant exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain a deep understanding of Chile's copper mining industry and its driving factors.
  • Analyze historical and forecast trends concerning Chile's copper output.
  • Identify principal players within Chile's copper mining sector.
  • Pinpoint key active, exploration, and development projects by state.


Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive summary
  • Reserves
  • Copper production
  • Copper prices
  • Active mines
  • Major development mines
  • Major exploration mines
  • Competitive landscape
  • Demand and trade
  • Mining taxes and royalties
  • Appendix


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Codelco
  • BHP
  • Antofagasta
  • Rio Tinto
  • Anglo American

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c9ikr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                Copper Mining
                            
                            
                                Exploration
                            
                            
                                Mining
                            

                



        


    

        
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