Global Silicone in Personal Care Market to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Rising Consumerism

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone in Personal Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicone in the personal care market is poised for robust growth, with its size estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 5.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2026 and 2033. The rising consumerism and disposable income have bolstered the demand for personal care products, spurring the need for silicone in manufacturing diverse products like shampoos, conditioners, serums, sunscreens, body lotions, and cosmetics such as lipsticks, eyeliners, and concealers.

A significant trend propelling silicone usage in personal care is the heightened emphasis on lightweight, multifunctional, and high-performance ingredients that enhance texture, spreadability, and product stability. With urbanization accelerating, there's a growing preference for convenient personal care solutions that accommodate busy lifestyles, amplifying the demand for silicones in skincare, haircare, and cosmetics. Additionally, consumers' desire for premium and sensory-rich formulations is pushing manufacturers to introduce advanced silicone-based products that offer smooth application, lasting effects, and an enhanced overall user experience.

Global Silicone In Personal Care Market Segmentation

This comprehensive report predicts revenue growth at various levels-global, regional, and country-and analyzes the latest industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The study segments the global silicone in personal care market based on product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) Fluids Resins Blends Crosspolymers Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) Skin Care Products Hair Care Products Cosmetics Antiperspirants & Deodorants Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Netherlands Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Vietnam Australia Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

Wacker Chemie AG

Elkem ASA

CHT Germany GmbH

Shin-Etsu Chemical, Co., Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Dow, Inc.

BRB International B.V.

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation

Chemsil Silicones, Inc.

PHOENIX CHEMICAL, INC.

Jiangxi New Jiayi New Materials Co., Ltd.

Thor Personal Care

AB Specialty Silicones

Siltech Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phk3wt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment