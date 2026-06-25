Global Silicone in Personal Care Market to Reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Rising Consumerism

Rising consumerism and urbanization are driving demand for silicone in personal care, with opportunities in multifunctional, premium products that enhance application and longevity across skincare, haircare, and cosmetics. The trend towards sensory-rich formulations offers a lucrative path for innovation and growth in the market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicone in Personal Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Application, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicone in the personal care market is poised for robust growth, with its size estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 5.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2026 and 2033. The rising consumerism and disposable income have bolstered the demand for personal care products, spurring the need for silicone in manufacturing diverse products like shampoos, conditioners, serums, sunscreens, body lotions, and cosmetics such as lipsticks, eyeliners, and concealers.

A significant trend propelling silicone usage in personal care is the heightened emphasis on lightweight, multifunctional, and high-performance ingredients that enhance texture, spreadability, and product stability. With urbanization accelerating, there's a growing preference for convenient personal care solutions that accommodate busy lifestyles, amplifying the demand for silicones in skincare, haircare, and cosmetics. Additionally, consumers' desire for premium and sensory-rich formulations is pushing manufacturers to introduce advanced silicone-based products that offer smooth application, lasting effects, and an enhanced overall user experience.

Global Silicone In Personal Care Market Segmentation

This comprehensive report predicts revenue growth at various levels-global, regional, and country-and analyzes the latest industry trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The study segments the global silicone in personal care market based on product, application, and region:

  • Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • Fluids
    • Resins
    • Blends
    • Crosspolymers
    • Others
  • Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • Skin Care Products
    • Hair Care Products
    • Cosmetics
    • Antiperspirants & Deodorants
    • Others
  • Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
      • Mexico
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • UK
      • France
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Netherlands
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • South Korea
      • Singapore
      • Malaysia
      • Indonesia
      • Thailand
      • Vietnam
      • Australia
    • Central & South America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
    • Middle East and Africa
      • Saudi Arabia
      • UAE
      • South Africa

Why should you buy this report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$3.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$5.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.5%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Companies Featured

  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Elkem ASA
  • CHT Germany GmbH
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical, Co., Ltd.
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Dow, Inc.
  • BRB International B.V.
  • DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corporation
  • Chemsil Silicones, Inc.
  • PHOENIX CHEMICAL, INC.
  • Jiangxi New Jiayi New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Thor Personal Care
  • AB Specialty Silicones
  • Siltech Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phk3wt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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                                Personal Care Products 
                            
                            
                                Silicones
                            

                



        


    

        
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