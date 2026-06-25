Global AI in Neurology Market: Projected Growth to USD 4.5 Billion by 2033 Amid Rising Neurological Disorders

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Neurology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Neurological Condition, Components, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in neurology market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated market size of USD 760.0 million in 2025, projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% from 2026 to 2033. Key contributors to this expansion include the increasing global prevalence of neurological disorders and a heightened emphasis on early diagnosis and precision medicine.

An increase in the adoption of remote monitoring solutions and supportive government initiatives, alongside evolving regulatory frameworks, are significantly enhancing the integration of AI technologies into neurological care. This integration is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy, patient outcomes, and streamline clinical workflows.

Global AI in Neurology Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report provides detailed revenue growth forecasts and analyses at global, regional, and country levels, focusing on the latest trends from 2021 to 2033. This segmentation allows stakeholders to assess market dynamics based on several facets:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033): Software AI-enabled Devices Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033): Neuroimaging & Diagnostics Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Disease Progression Monitoring Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) & Neurotechnology Rehabilitation & Therapy Management Drug Discovery & Development Others

Neurological Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033): Stroke Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Parkinson's Disease Epilepsy Multiple Sclerosis Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Brain Tumors Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033): Hospitals & Clinics Neurology Centers Research & Academic Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033): North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand Latin America: Brazil, Argentina Middle East & Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait



Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $760 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Cortechs.ai

Viz.ai

RapidAI (trademarks of iSchemaView, Inc)

Aidoc

Brainomix

Avicenna.AI

Natus

Hyperfine

PERSYST DEVELOPMENT LLC

Ceribell, Inc.

Empatica Inc.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthiness

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6xlwgy

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