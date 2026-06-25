Global Open Banking Market to Surge to USD 288.36 Billion by 2033, Driven by Digital Transformation and Regulatory Support

Dublin, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Banking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Services, Deployment, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global open banking market is expected to expand from USD 39.89 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 288.36 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust CAGR of 28.2% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing digitalization of financial services, allowing third-party providers access to banking data through APIs, facilitating enhanced financial management and transaction transparency.

Advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, are key contributors to the market's expansion. These technologies enhance customer personalization and experience, attracting more users to open banking services. The improved security protocols for APIs further bolster market trust and growth. Additionally, the surge in e-commerce and online shopping globally aligns with the market's trajectory, offering ample growth prospects.

Consumer demand continues to rise, spurred by a preference for digital financial engagements such as A2A payments, digital mortgages, and rapid transaction capabilities. Open banking supports seamless transactions, particularly in bill payments and recurring transactions. The integration of features like account validation, tokenization, and fraud detection enhances these transactions' efficacy, further driving market growth.

Regulatory frameworks are evolving to accommodate the burgeoning open banking sector. Europe and the UK lead with initiatives like PSD2 and PSR, while settings like Canada's DoF and FCAC work on establishing sound structures. Emerging markets in Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain are also exploring open banking solutions, promising regional industry participation and growth.

The industry does face challenges, particularly in data privacy and security, as sharing personal information is inherent to open banking. Despite these concerns, companies are adopting measures to ensure secure and consensual data exchanges, adhering to global regulations.

Global Open Banking Market Report Segmentation

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Banking & Capital Markets

Payments

Digital Currencies

Value Added Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cloud

On-premise

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Bank Channels

App Markets

Distributors

Aggregators

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

KSA

Kingdom of Bahrain

South Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into market trends across regions.

Competitive Landscape: Understand market positioning of key players.

Future Trends: Explore the driving forces behind future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Insights for tapping into new revenue channels and strategic business planning.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Innovations in market offerings to maintain a competitive edge

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $39.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $288.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Credit Agricole

Worldline

Qwist

Finastra

Capgemini

Mambu

Fiserv, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8iyad5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.