Climate Risk Management Market Surges to $19.08 billion at a CAGR 17.3% by 2031 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Climate Risk Management Market is projected to grow from USD 8.59 billion in 2026 to USD 19.08 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

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Climate Risk Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2031

2021–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.59 billion

USD 8.59 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.08 billion

USD 19.08 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 17.3%

Climate Risk Management Market Trends & Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By offering, the climate risk APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.6%

By technology, the geospatial & remote sensing segment is expected to hold a 33.78% market share in 2026.

The carbon accounting & emissions management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

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The market is advancing as organizations increasingly adopt climate risk management solutions to evaluate exposure to physical hazards, transition pressures, and regulatory obligations across operations and investment portfolios. Growth is supported by wider use of geospatial intelligence, climate scenario modeling, and enterprise-grade sustainability data platforms that enable continuous assessment of climate-related vulnerabilities.

Vendors are embedding AI-driven analytics, hazard forecasting, and financial impact quantification into digital risk frameworks to translate environmental signals into actionable business decisions. They are also strengthening cloud-native platforms that support adaptation planning, disclosure workflows, and portfolio-level resilience assessments. These capabilities help enterprises improve preparedness, align with evolving reporting standards, and strengthen long-term operational continuity in a volatile climate environment.

In early 2026, enterprises accelerated the deployment of climate risk management technologies to strengthen resilience strategies and meet rising stakeholder expectations for transparent climate governance. Leading advisory and technology providers expanded digital climate intelligence platforms that integrate emission datasets, hazard projections, and financial modeling to assess enterprise-wide exposure in real-time. During the same period, major firms enhanced scenario analysis and stress-testing capabilities to simulate long-term impacts of extreme weather events, carbon transition pathways, and policy changes on assets and supply chains.

These platforms evaluate variables such as flood probability, heat stress, insurance exposure, and decarbonization costs to generate forward-looking resilience insights and strategic mitigation actions. As organizations embed climate considerations into core decision-making, vendors are improving interoperability with ESG reporting systems, risk management frameworks, and capital allocation processes. By advancing predictive climate analytics, strengthening adaptation planning tools, and enabling integrated disclosure readiness, market participants are accelerating scalable adoption of climate risk management solutions across financial services, infrastructure, and global enterprise sectors.

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By software type, the risk assessment & scenario analysis tools segment represents the largest segment because it forms the analytical foundation for quantifying exposure to physical climate hazards and transition-related economic impacts. These platforms process geospatial datasets, emissions trajectories, regulatory variables, and asset-level operational information to model vulnerabilities under multiple future climate pathways. Organizations prioritize these solutions for their ability to conduct forward-looking stress testing, portfolio resilience evaluation, and location-specific hazard analysis across infrastructure, supply chains, and investment portfolios.

They also support advanced capabilities such as probabilistic forecasting, financial materiality assessments, and policy-aligned transition modeling, which strengthen strategic planning and disclosure readiness. The growing requirement for alignment with frameworks such as TCFD, ISSB, and enterprise risk governance structures further accelerates adoption. In addition, cloud-enabled climate intelligence platforms improve scalability, enable continuous scenario recalibration, and simplify integration with ESG reporting systems, making risk assessment and scenario analysis tools essential for enterprise-wide climate resilience strategies.

By application, the carbon accounting & emissions management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period as organizations increasingly require precise greenhouse gas measurement, reporting, and reduction strategies to address transition risks and regulatory obligations. Enterprises across the energy, manufacturing, financial services, and supply chain-intensive sectors are deploying digital platforms to capture Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions data across complex operational networks. These systems enable continuous emissions tracking, baseline establishment, and decarbonization pathway analysis to support science-aligned targets and climate disclosures.

Advanced platforms integrate automated data collection, supplier engagement tools, and scenario-based forecasting to identify reduction opportunities and quantify financial exposure linked to carbon-intensive activities. The acceleration of mandatory sustainability reporting, investor scrutiny, and internal net-zero commitments is driving rapid adoption of emissions intelligence solutions. In addition, cloud-based carbon management architectures improve auditability, streamline compliance workflows, and strengthen enterprise-wide climate governance, making carbon accounting and emissions management a high-growth application area within climate risk management strategies.

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The climate risk management market is positioned for significant expansion as enterprises embed climate resilience into governance, capital planning, and operational strategy. High-growth opportunity areas include platforms that combine geospatial hazard mapping, forward-looking climate scenario analysis, and financial exposure modeling to assess risks across assets, supply chains, and investment portfolios. These systems enable quantification of flood exposure, wildfire probability, heat stress impacts, carbon transition costs, and regulatory liabilities under multiple climate pathways.

Increasing adoption of AI-assisted climate intelligence, satellite-derived environmental datasets, and enterprise resilience dashboards is strengthening adaptation planning and disclosure readiness. Rising investment in sustainable infrastructure, resilient supply networks, and low-carbon transition strategies is accelerating demand for software that delivers location-specific risk insights and portfolio-level vulnerability assessments. Additional opportunities exist in integrated reporting architectures that align climate analytics with frameworks such as ISSB, TCFD, and enterprise risk management structures across finance, real estate, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Vendors can capture these opportunities by developing climate intelligence platforms that integrate hazard projections, emissions baselines, and enterprise financial models into unified decision-support systems. Strengthening real-time resilience planning will require combining climate datasets, adaptation metrics, and governance workflows into scalable architectures that support board-level oversight and operational execution. Providers can expand adoption by enabling stress testing, transition pathway modeling, and asset-level vulnerability analysis that translate environmental uncertainty into measurable business impact.

These solutions help organizations prioritize mitigation investments, redesign supply chain strategies, and strengthen regulatory preparedness across complex operating environments. Long-term value creation will depend on platforms that automate disclosure processes, generate scenario-based resilience insights, and connect climate risk indicators with enterprise performance management to improve strategic agility and safeguard long-horizon assets.

The US is one of the most mature environments for climate risk management adoption, supported by advanced regulatory frameworks, strong institutional focus on resilience planning, and broad deployment of climate intelligence technologies across public and private sectors. Organizations in financial services, real estate, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure increasingly rely on climate risk platforms to evaluate exposure to floods, hurricanes, wildfires, heat stress, and transition-related financial impacts. Enterprises are integrating geospatial analytics, downscaled climate projections, and scenario-based financial modeling into enterprise risk systems to strengthen adaptation planning and capital allocation decisions.

Federal initiatives, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency National Risk Index and the US Environmental Protection Agency climate resilience programs, provide standardized datasets that enhance hazard assessment and operational preparedness. Cloud-enabled resilience platforms support real-time vulnerability mapping, portfolio stress testing, and disclosure workflows aligned with evolving standards such as TCFD and ISSB. These capabilities allow organizations to quantify location-specific climate exposure, prioritize mitigation investments, and improve long-term business continuity.

The strong presence of leading advisory firms, climate analytics providers, and federal resilience frameworks continues to reinforce the country’s leadership in enterprise-scale climate risk management. As climate volatility intensifies and reporting expectations expand, climate risk solutions remain central to safeguarding assets, strengthening governance, and enabling resilient growth across the US economy.

Top Companies in Climate Risk Management Market:

The Top Companies in Climate Risk Management Market include IBM (US), KPMG (Netherlands), Deloitte (UK), PwC (UK), Marsh McLennan (US), ESRI (US), Boston Consulting Group (BCG) (US), Ernst & Young (EY) (UK), Moody’s (US), Willis Towers Watson (WTW) (UK), MSCI (US), CoreLogic (US), S&P Global (US), Anthesis (UK), Bain & Company (US), Sunairio (US), Watershed (US), ClimateAi (US), Climate X (UK)