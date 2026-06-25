Xulon Press Announces New Autobiography, Fueling The Soul Engine, From Alaskan Fisherman Leonard Paul Miller

Homer, AK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Fueling The Soul Engine by Leonard Paul Miller, available in paperback $22.49, 9798868532993; eBook $9.99, 9798868533006.

Fueling the Soul Engine

Miller was raised in an Anabaptist Mennonite community, and over time found his beliefs aligning more closely with St. Augustine of Hippo's. At the age of 48, he felt God challenging him to consider what he was doing to himself by unfairly attacking his own character. In this book, Miller shares what he learned through that process, using personal life experiences and American history to help explain his vision of how the soul and spirit contribute to a human being.

"I was inspired most to write this book by God through his revelation. I believe all have a life story to tell. I tried to tell a part of mine in a way I've found interesting. If others find it interesting, too, then praise God! I pray He's found me faithful," said Miller

Leonard Paul Miller grew up in a humble, Anabaptist Mennonite farming community in Iowa. He graduated high school there, earned an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certificate, and in Alaska, he earned a Merchant Marine certification through a program administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Miller participated in the Hesston, Kansas, flight program through Hesston College and pursued Biblical studies through Alaska Bible Institute in Homer, Alaska. He has worked as a commercial salmon and herring fisherman, and is the father of three children.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Fueling The Soul Engine is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Leonard Paul Miller

Email: LPmillerak [at] gmail.com

https://fuelingthesoulengine.com/