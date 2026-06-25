Triple One Metals Congratulates Pirate Gold on Major Copper-Gold Discovery at Crippleback

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver, British Columbia — June 25, 2026 — Triple One Metals Inc. CSE: TONE (“Triple One” or the “Company”) congratulates Pirate Gold Corp. TSXV: YARR on its recently announced copper-gold discovery at the Moby Dick Alteration Zone within the Crippleback area of its Treasure Island Project in central Newfoundland. Pirate Gold reported that initial drilling at Moby Dick has intersected broad intervals of copper-gold mineralization within a large advanced argillic alteration system, with geological characteristics described as consistent with a copper-gold porphyry to high-sulphidation epithermal environment.

“On behalf of Triple One Metals, we congratulate the Pirate Gold team on an important discovery at Moby Dick,” said A. Paul Gill, CEO & Director. “Their work has highlighted the scale and potential of the Crippleback copper-gold system and has drawn new attention to a district that we believe remains underexplored. Triple One’s Caledonia Brook property is strategically located within this emerging trend, and we are encouraged by the broader geological implications of Pirate Gold’s results.”

Triple One’s Caledonia Brook gold property is located within the broader Crippleback-Moosehead trend, in close proximity to Pirate Gold’s newly highlighted Moby Dick discovery area. The Company views Pirate Gold’s results as an important validation of the regional potential for a large-scale copper-gold mineralizing system in this part of Newfoundland.

Pirate Gold’s reported drill highlights include: • 0.38% Cu Eq over 112.4 metres, including 0.72% Cu Eq over 45.0 metres in hole PGC-26058. • 0.54% Cu Eq over 180.8 metres, including 1.48% Cu Eq over 49.4 metres in hole PGC-26068. Pirate Gold also reported that the Moby Dick alteration zone has been confirmed by drilling to measure approximately 3,100 metres long, 850 metres wide and 500 metres deep, with the full extent of the system remaining open. The company further noted regional potential across an area measuring approximately 32 kilometres by 8 kilometres within the Crippleback Intrusive Suite.

Triple One believes these results are significant for the district and may increase exploration interest in nearby copper-gold projects, including the Company’s Caledonia Brook property.

The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on Pirate Gold’s property is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Triple One’s Caledonia Brook property. However, Triple One believes the regional geological setting, the scale of alteration reported by Pirate Gold, and the presence of copper-gold mineralization in the broader Crippleback area support the merit of further exploration across the district. Triple One is currently reviewing historical geological data, regional mapping, geophysical information, and exploration targets on the Caledonia Brook property in light of the emerging copper-gold model being advanced in the area.

“The Crippleback area is rapidly developing into an interesting copper-gold exploration districts”. “Pirate Gold’s discovery provides valuable regional context, and Triple One intends to evaluate Caledonia Brook with a disciplined exploration approach focused on identifying of its gold targets that may be related to the same broader geological environment.” stated Mr. A. Paul Gill, CEO & Director.

About the Caledonia Brook Property

The Caledonia Brook gold property is located in central Newfoundland within the broader Crippleback–Moosehead mineralized corridor. The property is positioned near Pirate Gold’s Crippleback and Moby Dick areas and is considered by Triple One to be prospective for copper-gold mineralization.

Further details on Triple One’s exploration plans will be provided as the Company completes its technical review and advances the property. Qualified Person The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul K. Smith, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Company has not independently verified the drill results reported by Pirate Gold Corp. and refers readers to Pirate Gold’s public disclosure for full details, assumptions, QA/QC procedures, and metal-equivalent calculations.

About Triple One Metals Inc.

Triple One Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold, base metals, and critical mineral opportunities in prospective Canadian mining districts. The Company’s objective is to acquire, explore, and advance mineral projects with strong geological merit and discovery potential.

The Company confirms there are no material facts or material changes related to the Company which has yet to be generally disclosed.

For additional information

A. Paul Gill

Chief Executive Officer,

Triple One Metals Inc.

www.triple1metals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward looking statements” including, for example, statements relating to the completion of the Transaction and Placement and the Company’s anticipated share capital. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the Company’s ability to complete the Transaction and Placement, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Company to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the mineral exploration industry. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to the Company as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

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