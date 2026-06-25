National Forest Foundation and USDA Forest Service Celebrate Opening of Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ, a new public use cabin, on the Tongass National Forest

Juneau, Alaska, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Forest Foundation (NFF), the USDA Forest Service (USFS), and Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) celebrated the grand opening of Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ, the newest public-use recreation cabin on the Tongass National Forest.





Located in the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area on the Juneau Ranger District, the new facility expands access to outdoor recreation while showcasing the collaborative partnerships that are helping build the next generation of public-use cabins across Alaska's National Forests.

Partners, donors, Tribal leaders, and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony recognizing the completion of the project and the many organizations and individuals whose support made it possible.

“The Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ Cabin, with road-based access and stunning views, is likely to be the most used cabin in Juneau and could end up being the most used cabin on the entire forest,” said Janelle Crocker, Acting Tongass National Forest Supervisor. “This amazing new recreation opportunity is an excellent example of how the Alaska Cabins Project is helping us meet public demand, balance use, and make the nation’s outdoors accessible and enjoyable for all Americans.”

Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ is the first new public-use cabin built on the Juneau Ranger District since Windfall Lake Cabin opened in 1998. Located in the Mendenhall Campground, the site offers drive-up access during much of the year, and winter recreation opportunities are supported by trail grooming from the Juneau Nordic Ski Club. The cabin features electricity and can accommodate a variety of uses, including family gatherings, outdoor education programs, recreation group outings, and overnight experiences for community organizations.

The project also represents a milestone in public lands stewardship. Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ is the first USFS recreation cabin in Alaska to receive an Indigenous name as part of a broader commitment to Tribal partnership and co-stewardship. It translates to ‘Face of the Glacier House.’ While another cabin, S’igeidí Aas Hídi (‘Beaver House’), opened in Ketchikan earlier this month, its name was gifted after Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ. At least three more cabins named by Tribes are expected in the coming years.

“As the first U.S. Forest Service recreation cabin in Alaska to receive an Indigenous name, Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ is a powerful reminder that our connection to this land remains alive,” said Chalyee Éesh, Richard Peterson, Tlingit & Haida President. "It reflects a growing commitment to co-stewardship that recognizes Indigenous history and knowledge, while helping guide the future of these lands for generations to come.”

In 2023, the USDA Forest Service and Tlingit & Haida signed historic co-stewardship agreements for the Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area. These agreements strengthen collaboration by incorporating traditional, cultural, and historical knowledge into public lands management and visitor experiences.

Known to the Tlingit people as Lingít Aaní, Juneau is home to more than 30,000 residents and is accessible only by air or sea. The community's geographic isolation creates a unique need for local recreation infrastructure, making projects like Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ especially important for residents and visitors alike.

The cabin was constructed using local expertise and reflects key principles of the Alaska Cabins Project, including community partnership, local economic investment, accessibility, and sustainable design. The project team included Rainforest Contracting, PND Engineers, Corvus Design, Begenyi Engineering, and Freedom Electric. Lumber was milled by Icy Straits Lumber in nearby Hoonah, Alaska.





“Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ is a true community project. It was designed and built with local lumber by local contractors, named by a Tribal partner, and supported by Juneau donors,” said Carolyn Auwaerter, Tongass Program Coordinator at the National Forest Foundation. “We’re grateful to everyone who made this cabin possible.”

The project was made possible through support from numerous partners and donors, including Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska, Juneau Community Foundation, Rasmuson Foundation, Ford Bronco Wild Fund, Coeur Alaska, Avista Foundation, and the family of Lynn Wegener.





A commemorative plaque at the cabin will honor the memory of Lynn Wegener and his daughter Jessica, whose love of nature and outdoor adventure inspired a legacy of generosity that helped bring the project to life.



The plaque reads: "Lynn and his daughter Jessica found adventure and healing in nature. May you also find wonder and warmth in this place."





Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ is the latest milestone in the Alaska Cabins Project, a partnership between the National Forest Foundation and the USDA Forest Service to improve, replace, and construct public-use recreation cabins across Alaska's National Forests. The initiative helps address growing demand for outdoor recreation while creating jobs, supporting local contractors, improving accessibility, and strengthening connections between communities and public lands.

Sítʼ Yá Hítʼ will be available for reservation through Recreation.gov beginning Thursday, June 25.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation (NFF) believes in a world where caring for forests is second nature, with a mission to transform America’s love of nature into action for our National Forests. As the official nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service, NFF works to reduce wildfire risk, restore land and watersheds, and improve recreation access across America’s 193 million acres of National Forests and Grasslands. NFF’s work is national in scope, local in practice, and generational in impact. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

Contact Info



Catherine Cody

ccody@nationalforests.org

+1 214-676-9063