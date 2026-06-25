MetalCloak-Equipped INEOS Grenadier Completes Historic First-Ever Rubicon Trail Run

RUBICON TRAIL, CA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A MetalCloak-equipped INEOS Grenadier has successfully completed the legendary Rubicon Trail, becoming the first INEOS Grenadier in the world to successfully complete one of the most challenging and respected off-road routes.

Metalcloak Grenadier traversing the Iconic Rubicon Bridge... A First in Rubicon History

The historic run was led by MetalCloak Media Director Scott Becker, a lifelong off-road and motorsports veteran whose experience on the Rubicon Trail made him uniquely qualified for the attempt. Becker first traversed the Rubicon Trail in 1976 and has since completed it more than 150 times, giving him an intimate understanding of the trail’s granite slabs, technical obstacles, tight lines, deep holes, and constantly changing conditions.

“This trail never gives anything away,” said Becker. “No matter how many times you’ve run it, the Rubicon demands respect. Being able to navigate the first Grenadier through this legendary trail in a MetalCloak-equipped vehicle is something I’ll never forget.”

The completion represents a landmark moment for the INEOS Grenadier platform and another milestone in MetalCloak’s history of off-road innovation. It also demonstrates the importance of pairing an experienced driver with purpose-built suspension and protection systems designed for serious off-road terrain.

From the granite slabs of Loon Lake to the final push toward Tahoma Road, the Grenadier relied on MetalCloak suspension components, Rocker Rails, and UnderCloak Skid Plate Systems to navigate the Rubicon’s relentless boulders, off-camber climbs, ledges, tight lines, and unforgiving granite.

While MetalCloak is widely known for its game-changing, industry-leading suspension systems, the Grenadier’s Rubicon completion also highlighted the critical importance of complete underbody and rocker protection. As one of the few companies developing serious off-road systems for the INEOS Grenadier platform, MetalCloak equipped the vehicle with products designed to work together as a complete capability package.

That protection became especially important because the Grenadier is a full-bodied, full-width vehicle that completed the Rubicon on 33-inch tires with a 2.5-inch lift — a remarkable accomplishment in an era when 38" and taller tires have become increasingly common on serious trail builds. With less tire height than many modern Rubicon rigs, the Grenadier depended heavily on its MetalCloak Rocker Rails and UnderCloak Skid Plate Systems to protect critical areas and help the vehicle work through difficult granite obstacles without compromising the run.

On the trail, those protection systems did exactly what they were designed to do: absorb repeated contact, protect vulnerable areas, and give Becker and the team the confidence to keep moving through obstacles that demanded both precision and durability.

The run was completed by a small, experienced team. Justin McMurray, off-road veteran and Director of Engineering at MetalCloak, ran lead in a fully cloaked Gladiator and handled spotting and rock rolling when needed. Aaron Colacchia, CEO of MetalCloak, drove tail gunner in MetalCloak’s 2018 JL Wrangler. Jamie Owens documented the run as cameraman, while Mike Upchurch, known throughout the off-road community as “MetalCloak Mike,” was there at the start to send the team off through Gatekeeper and the Bowl.

No winch line was pulled.

“The Rubicon Trail has always been one of the ultimate proving grounds for off-road engineering,” said Matson Breakey, co-founder of MetalCloak. “Seeing a MetalCloak-equipped Grenadier complete the trail for the first time is a powerful validation of the platform, the driver, the team, and the products we build. This is exactly why MetalCloak exists — to help capable vehicles become truly trail-proven.”

The two-day journey began at Loon Lake and carried the team across the Rubicon’s famous granite obstacles, through Rubicon Springs, up Cadillac Hill, past Observation Point, and ultimately onto Tahoma Road, where the MetalCloak-equipped Grenadier officially completed the trail.

For the INEOS Grenadier platform, the run marks a major real-world milestone on one of the most respected proving grounds in off-road. For MetalCloak, it adds another trail-tested achievement to the company’s record of developing suspension and protection systems that help modern 4x4s perform in demanding terrain.

The first INEOS Grenadier in the world to conquer the Rubicon Trail did so on 33-inch Patagonia A/T Pro tires from Milestar, Sahara wheels from Nomad, Rugged Radios communication equipment, and MetalCloak’s 2.5-inch Game-Changer Suspension, Rocker Rails, and UnderCloak Skid Plate System. Everything else? Stock.

Metalcloak's Grenadier heading down Big Sluice, one of the many challenges on the Rubicon

About Metalcloak

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on- and off-road performance suspension systems, lift kits, drivetrain components, body armor, and trail-proven hardware for Jeep, Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and Ram platforms. Known for data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and vehicle-specific design, MetalCloak builds components that deliver capability, durability, and confidence both on the pavement and on the trail. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak supports the off-road lifestyle through hands-on testing, technical transparency, and products designed to work as complete vehicle systems — redefining what enthusiasts can expect from American-made off-road engineering.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

https://metalcloak.com

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America