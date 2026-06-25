Regenix Labs Announces Educational Guide on NAD+, Cellular Energy, and Healthy Aging





Regenix Labs logo.

NEWARK, Del., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenix Labs LLC announces the availability of its educational guide, "The Biological Engine: How to Restore Your Cellular Energy with NAD+," which explores current research and educational information related to NAD+, cellular energy production, and healthy aging.

The guide is available online at:

https://regenixlabs.store/blogs/news/regenix-labs-introduces-nad-pro-supplement-and-educational-guide-on-cellular-energy-and-healthy-aging



As interest in longevity-focused wellness continues to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking accessible information about cellular health, energy metabolism, and the biological processes associated with healthy aging. The educational guide was developed to provide an overview of these topics and help readers better understand ongoing research in this area.

Topics covered in the guide include:

The role of NAD+ in cellular energy production

Cellular metabolism and mitochondrial function

Biological processes associated with healthy aging

Lifestyle habits that support long-term wellness goals

Current areas of interest in NAD+ and longevity research



According to Regenix Labs, the guide is intended to provide educational information for individuals interested in learning more about cellular wellness and healthy aging.

"Consumers are becoming increasingly interested in understanding the science behind cellular wellness and healthy aging," said a spokesperson for Regenix Labs LLC. "Our goal is to provide educational resources that help individuals make informed decisions and better understand current areas of wellness and longevity research."

The full educational guide can be accessed at:

https://regenixlabs.store/blogs/news/regenix-labs-introduces-nad-pro-supplement-and-educational-guide-on-cellular-energy-and-healthy-aging



About Regenix Labs LLC

Regenix Labs LLC is a wellness-focused company dedicated to providing educational resources and nutritional supplements that support healthy aging, cellular wellness, and long-term lifestyle-focused health goals. The company emphasizes ingredient transparency, responsible communication, and consumer education.

Website:

https://regenixlabs.store/

Disclaimer: This release is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Statements contained in this release have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Products offered by Regenix Labs are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before making health-related decisions or using dietary supplements.

Media Contact:

Regenix Labs LLC

support@regenixlabs.store

https://regenixlabs.store/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ad48228-2d63-4ae6-ada4-26c2f9555456